Netflix boss says it's "surprising" that Squid Game season 2 was snubbed at the Emmys: "I'm disappointed when it doesn't get recognized in the way that it should have"

After Squid Game season 2 received zero Emmy nominations, Netflix's content chief Bela Bajaria has addressed the snub.

Season 1 of the show – which is Netflix's biggest ever – garnered 14 Emmy nominations and won six of them.

"Squid Game had an incredible cultural impact. Biggest show in the world," Bajaria told Variety. "That first season really made Emmy history, and people loved this last season too. I am disappointed for Director Hwang [Dong-hyuk] and the cast. For Director Hwang to not be recognized in that way, considering the amount of audiences around the world who loved it so much and that it really resonated with people… I'm disappointed when it doesn't get recognized in the way that it should have."

Squid Game season 1 won Emmys for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Hwang Dong-hyuk), Outstanding Visual Effects in a Single Episode ("VIPS"), Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Lee You-mi), Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More) ("Gganbu"), Outstanding Stunt Performance ("Stick to the Team"), and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Lee Jung-jae).

Squid Game season 2, meanwhile, is Netflix's second biggest non-English language show of all time, and it holds the record for the streamer's biggest four-day premiere (Squid Game season 3 holds the record for biggest three-day premiere, and it's currently Netflix's third biggest non-English language show, though tracking hasn't finished on its overall views just yet).

But, season 2 wasn't quite as critically acclaimed as its predecessor, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 83% compared to season 1's 95%.

Bajaria added that no Emmy nominations for season 2 doesn't diminish the show's place as a Netflix "crown jewel… but here's the thing, I think if you're really looking at excellence in television and excellence in storytelling, it is in every single way. So when you deliver that, yes, it's surprising when it doesn't get recognized."

All seasons of Squid Game are streaming now. You can read our Squid Game season 3 review for our verdict on the final season, or fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix shows and most exciting upcoming TV shows.