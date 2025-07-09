In just 10 days, Squid Game season 3 has broken another Netflix record and become the streamer's third most-watched non-English language show

Squid Game season 3 only needed 10 days to become Netflix's third most-watched non-English language TV show of all time.

The third season's debut broke a Netflix record, and now it's broken another one, too – by reaching 106.3 million views in 10 days, it has garnered more views than any other Netflix show (in any language) within two weeks (H/T Variety). The final season was released on June 27, and the latest numbers update tracks up to July 6.

Squid Game season 3 is behind only seasons 1 and 2 on the all-time non-English language chart, which have 265.2 million and 192.6 million views, respectively.

Taking the English language shows into account, the third season is currently behind Wednesday (252.1 million), Adolescence (142.6 million), Stranger Things season 4 (140.7 million), Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (115.6 million), Bridgerton season 1 (113.3 million), and The Queen's Gambit (112.8 million).

But Netflix tracks viewership across a 91-day period, meaning Squid Game season 3 has another 81 days to rack up views and potentially surpass more shows.

The third season picks up in the aftermath of season 2's agonizing cliffhanger and brings the tale of Seong Gi-hun's (AKA Player 456's) attempts to end the games to an end. This season has been fairly controversial, with viewers' opinions almost perfectly evenly split on the dramatic conclusion.

Critics have been kinder, though, and our own Squid Game season 3 review reads: "A staggeringly excellent final season with pulse-pounding games, heartbreaking character moments, phenomenal performances from the entire cast, and a storyline utterly unafraid to take huge, bold swings. Squid Game season 3 can count itself a winner."

Squid Game season 3 is streaming on Netflix now. For more, check out our guide to the Squid Game season 3 ending explained, or fill out your watchlist with our roundup of the best Netflix shows and the most exciting upcoming TV shows.