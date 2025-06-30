Like the contestants themselves, Squid Game fans are almost perfectly divided on season 3, calling it either "the best series of my life" or "the worst show I've ever seen"

Fiction is becoming reality with Squid Game season 3, as, just like the divided X and O voters, the fanbase can't decide if the final installment in the hit Netflix show was a masterpiece or a disappointment.

A quick look at the Squid Game season 3 Rotten Tomatoes page shows an audience score of 50% (at the time of writing), and reviews from viewers seem to alternate almost perfectly between one and five stars. Now, spoilers for season 3 will follow, so look away now if you're not caught up!

"It was the most shocking yet entertaining drama I've ever seen. It's the best series of my life. Congratulations on wrapping up season 3," says one fan, while another review begins with: "I made an account just to review the worst show I've ever seen."

In the Squid Game season 3 ending, Gi-hun ultimately chooses to sacrifice himself to save the life of Baby 222. In the aftermath, the Front Man hits the self-destruct button on the island when the coast guard, lured there by his brother Jun-ho, gets too close.

The Front Man then picks up Baby 222 and later delivers her to Jun-ho, then heads to LA to give Gi-hun's daughter his winnings (and, emotionally, his bloodied player jacket). In the final moments of the episode, a surprise cameo shows Cate Blanchett playing a recruiter for the American games.

"Might be the worst story writing I have ever seen, but what do you expect from a finale season. It goes around in a circle, the last season is always the worst but there are shows out there that prove that stereotype wrong but unfortunately not for Squid Game. If you love the show just spoil yourself on Google, don’t bother watching this," says someone else.

(Image credit: Netflix)

"For me this is one of the best series I have watched in the last 10 years, hands down truly a great ending to a fantastic series. It is gruesome, thrilling and captivating!" says another viewer.

"A very disappointing conclusion to a would be great story. Too many missed opportunities for rekindling what fans expected of the series. Season 3 is maybe the worst way they could have possibly decided to end the tale of Gi-hun. I’m so very heartbroken and utterly devastated," says someone else.

"In the face of overwhelming nihilism and depravity, the show's answer is kindness, sacrifice, and hope. Ultimately, like Gi-hun, perhaps nothing we do ever truly matters, but it's about choosing to do the right thing in spite of that. It is our choices that define us," reflects another viewer.

"Anyone giving this a one star rating is just mad about the ending. This is grade A++++ television wrapped up in a solid package," says another person.

The critics score, meanwhile, is a healthy 82%. Our own five star Squid Game season 3 review reads: "A staggeringly excellent final season with pulse-pounding games, heartbreaking character moments, phenomenal performances from the entire cast, and a storyline utterly unafraid to take huge, bold swings. Squid Game season 3 can count itself a winner."

All episodes are streaming on Netflix now. For more, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows or the most exciting upcoming TV shows to fill out your watchlist.