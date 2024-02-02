Squid Game season 2 release date, cast, story, and everything you need to know

Squid Game season 2 is coming this year, and we have our first look at the new show in the Netflix 2024 trailer. The first season of the South Korean drama became the streamer’s most popular series ever, by a long way too. Nothing has managed to top its viewing figures yet either, with more than two billion hours viewed. It’s not surprising then that it’s returning for a second season, but you’ll be pleased to know it will be back very soon.

Currently, we don’t have a precise release date but more of a release window, and plot details are pretty thin on the ground. However, that doesn’t mean we know nothing about the hit show’s hugely anticipated return to screens. In fact, we know quite a bit, including that Squid Game season 2 will feature some new games and challenges, and that a whole host of new cast members are joining the series too.

We’ve got the lowdown on all of that, as well as what the first clip tells us and a quick recap of what happened at the end of season 1. Here’s everything you need to know about Squid Game season 2.

Squid Game season 2 will be released on Netflix in 2024. We don’t have an exact date yet on when it’s coming out, but our best guess is that it will be landing in the latter half of the year. Filming took place on the show in 2023, but it’s not clear when or if it’s wrapped yet, leaving us to assume it will be a few months until we get the new episodes. Squid Game season 1 was released on Netflix in September 2021 so it’s possible it could follow the same pattern and arrive in September 2024, but we’ll have to just wait and see.

Squid Game season 2 story

Story details for Squid Game season 2 are pretty thin at the moment, but we do know it will pick up after the end of season 1. A quick refresh: after winning the competition, Gi-Hun decides that he will go to the United States to see his daughter, leaving the trauma of the games behind. However, on the way, he spots the recruiter giving someone else the telltale calling card for the games. Making a split decision at the airport, he decides to call the number and try to stop the games. We leave off with him after he speaks to the Front Man and decides not to get on his plane.

So that’s what we do know, but we’d also be pretty surprised if we didn’t see another iteration of the Squid Game competition. Given the new cast being introduced and the fact that creator Hwang Dong-hyuk promised it would feature "new games", it seems pretty likely.

Squid Game season 2 cast

There are quite a few cast changes coming in Squid Game season 2 as most of the first season’s main players were killed during the games. However, some will be returning:

Lee Jung-jae – Seong Gi-Hun

Lee Byung-hun – Front Man

Gong Yoo – the Recruiter

Wi Ha-jun – Hwang Jun-Ho

There are several newcomers joining the show this year too, but their characters haven’t yet been announced. They are:

Yim Si-wan

Kang Ha-neul

Park Gyu-young

Park Sung-hoon

Jo Yu-ri

Yang Dong-geun

Kang Ae-sim

Lee David

Lee Jin-uk

Choi Seung-hyun

Roh Jae-won

Won Ji-an

How many episodes of Squid Game season 2 will there be?

We don’t yet know how many episodes there will be in Squid Game season 2. However, it seems likely it will follow its first season, as Netflix shows often do, which had nine episodes in total. Each of the episodes ran for about an hour too, meaning there should be plenty to dive into in the show’s sophomore season.

Where to watch Squid Game season 2

There’s no release date for Squid Game season 2 yet, but when it arrives, it will drop on Netflix. The streaming platform requires its users to have a subscription, and it’s pretty likely you won’t be able to see Squid Game anywhere else as it’s a Netflix Original. The streamer does sometimes release its content in physical media, but that will be a way off if it does happen.

Squid Game season 2 trailer

There’s no official trailer for Squid Game season 2 yet, but we have had some teasers. In 2023, one was released that shows the red light, green light song playing over old clips of characters Seong Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-Jae), the Front Man (Lee Byung-Hun), Hwang Jun-Ho (Wi Ha-Jun), and the game recruiter (Gong Yoo). Then we saw some of the newcomers - Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-Hoon, and Yang Dong-Geun – pressing a green button and joining the game.

Our first proper look at new footage came in early 2024 as Netflix released a trailer showing its full slate for the year. In this, we see Gi-Hun moments after the season 1 finale finishes. Sporting his dyed red hair, he rushes out of the airport as we hear the Front Man’s voice saying, "You’re going to regret the choice you made". As Gi-Hun steps out of the airport, he goes full Taken mode and tells him: "I will find you, no matter what it takes." You’ve got chills too, right?

Squid Game season 2 arrives on Netflix in 2024.