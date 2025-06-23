Paramount Plus renews crime series starring Tom Hardy for a season 2 after the show becomes their second most-watched show ever with over 26 million viewers

Tom Hardy will continue to play the brutally effective fixer Harry Da Souza in Paramount Plus' MobLand, as the series has just been renewed for a second season. The streamer reports that 26 million viewers have watched the show since it was released on March 30, making it the second most-watched original series on the service.

The series, created by Top Boy's Ronan Bennett and executive produced by Guy Ritchie, follows Hardy's resourceful fixer as he is caught up in a mafia war between London's top crime families. Per the official synopsis, the series "showcases two generations of gangsters, their businesses, the relationships they weave and the man they call to fix their problems."

Along with Hardy, MobLand stars Oscar winner Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, House of the Dragon star Paddy Considine, and Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt.

Initially conceived as a prequel series for the hit drama Ray Donovan, MobLand has now become one of Paramount Plus' top shows, with a solid viewership and a 75% Rotten Tomatoes score. According to the streamer, the show spent five consecutive weeks in Nielsen's ranking of Top 10 SVOD Original Series.

"With over 26 million viewers and climbing, MobLand has become a resounding triumph driven by the creative brilliance of [producers] Guy [Ritchie], Jez [Butterworth], Ronan [Bennett] and David C. Glasser, and brought to life by the powerhouse performances by Tom, Pierce, and Helen," said co-CEO of Paramount and president of Showtime/MTV Entertainment, Chris McCarthy, in a statement.

"We are elated to greenlight a second season of this global phenomenon, which has dominated both domestic and international charts and soared to #1 in the United Kingdom," he added.

MobLand is now available to watch on Paramount Plus. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows in 2025 and beyond.