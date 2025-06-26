The Bear season 4 debuts to series low Rotten Tomatoes score, with reviewers saying the show should end

There's chaos in the kitchen for The Bear season 4 as the most recent season debuts to a series low Rotten Tomatoes score, with many reviewers saying the show should have ended a long time ago.

The Bear season 4 currently stands at a 71% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is by no means a terrible score, but when compared to previous seasons, it looks like something may have gone wrong with the fourth course. The Bear season 1 blew audiences away in 2022, debuting to a perfect 100% score, followed by season 2, which dished up a respectable 99% score, and season 3, which whipped up 89%.

The fact that each season has seen a dip could suggest that the FX show may be past its sell-by date, which is what a lot of reviewers are hinting at. Carla Meyer from San Francisco Chronicle says its time to acknowledge The Bear for what it is, "a small, pandemic-era miracle not built for longevity," while Variety’s Alison Herman added, "just like a restaurant that goes from losing money hand over fist to barely breaking even, 'better' isn’t quite the same as ‘enough to make the payoff worth the slog.'"

Other critics have suggested that the reason the show feels like it's run its course may be down to the show’s lack of change. "Most of the ingredients that made the first two seasons such thrilling television are still there, but sadly so are most of the ones that made the third season so aimless, pompous and, quite frankly, boring," writes Chris Bennion from The Daily Telegraph. Whereas Collider writer Therese Lacson says, "the show should end here."

However, the series hasn't lost its taste for everyone, as other reviewers find comfort in The Bear’s repetitive recipe. "Dare I say The Bear, pitched at a low simmer instead of a full boil, is almost becoming comfort-food TV?," writes Matt Roush from TV Insider, and TV Line’s Dave Nemetz adds, "Season 4 is an absolute triumph, right up there with Season 2 in terms of quality."

The Bear season 4 follows chefs Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they push forward to take their restaurant to the next level. "With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust, and overcome," reads the official synopsis. "This season, the pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better – it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to."

The Bear season 4 is available to watch on Hulu and Disney Plus. For more, check out our list of the best shows on Disney Plus, or keep up with upcoming TV shows.