Squid Game season 2 trailer heads back into the arena for more sadistic games in first major look at return of Netflix’s most-streamed show of all time

The trailer for Squid Game season 2 is finally here, and it looks just as brutal as we expected.

In season 2, Lee Jung-jae's Gi-hun heads back into the arena to face a whole new set of sadistic games, and try and take down the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) once and for all. The trailer reveals how closely it follows on from the events that ended season 1, when Gi-hun won the games. However, just as he was about to board the plane to the US, he decided his work wasn't yet done, opting instead to call the games hotline and vow bloody vengeance.

The new clip, which you can watch above, begins with Gi-hun answering a knock on his apartment door from the Front Man who tells him, "We're ready to start the game." We also get a look at the new arena, which looks very similar to season one, down to the bunked up contestants and the giant money box.

The guards are back too in their red suits and they make their way around the camera-laden compound and burning bodies of those who lose the games. There's not much in the way of new challenges previewed in the trailer, but we do see one arena with two huge rainbow rings. What sadistic game could that be?

Alongside the returning players, the new season also welcomes a whole host of new cast members. These include Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an.

Squid Game season 1 remains Netflix's most-streamed show of all time, and by a long way too. Currently, it has been streamed for more than two billion hours and, in the lead-up to season 2, that will probably go up even more. That's not all the good news either, as Squid Game's final season has been announced as season 3, and that's arriving in 2025.

Squid Game season 2 is released on December 26 on Netflix. For more streaming options, here's our guides to the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies.