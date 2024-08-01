Squid Game season 3 will be Netflix show’s final season – and it’s coming out next year

The game is coming to an end – Squid Game has confirmed that season 3 will be the final season and it will be released in 2025. The news came alongside an update on the upcoming Squid Game season 2, which will be released on December 26, 2024.

Show writer, director, and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk announced the news in a letter addressed to fans. "I am beyond excited to be writing this letter to announce the date for Season 2 and share the news of Season 3, the final season," he wrote. "The fierce clash between [Gi-hun and Front Man’s] two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year."

Squid Game is Netflix’s most popular series of all time with over two billion hours viewed of the tense thriller. It’s no surprise then that anticipation for its return is at an all-time high. It seems that it will be going out with a bang as well, as the conflict between Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) heightens.

Season 1 ended with Gi-hun making a vow of revenge against Front Man after he won the Squid Game. While he’s due to get on a flight and visit his daughter with his life-changing winnings, Gi-hun can’t follow through in the final moments of the finale. Instead, as he arrives at the airport, he calls up the Squid Game hotline, and vows to take them down once and for all.

"I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit the end of this story," Hwang wrote. "We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride."

