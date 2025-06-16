Netflix's latest number one movie worldwide is a thriller with a low Rotten Tomatoes score, but viewers have nothing but praise for it

Netflix's latest number one movie globally is a thriller titled Straw, and while viewers are loving it, critics haven't been as kind.

The film, which stars Taraji P. Henson and is directed by Tyler Perry, follows a struggling single mother named Janiyah living in poverty with her chronically ill daughter. Things quickly spiral out of control, and Janiyah ends up involved in a bank robbery.

Straw holds a critics score on Rotten Tomatoes of just 47% from 17 reviews, but audiences are sharing the love for the movie on Twitter.

"Tyler and Taraji better win their Oscars for this... Movies don't make you cry like this these days!" says one person.

"The way STRAW raises awareness on psychosis , and the different stages of grief! Beautifully done!" says someone else.

"Taraji P. Henson is one of THE BEST actress ever. #StrawNetflix was simply incredible and she deserves an Oscar. The emotion I felt watching this was insane. I cried from start to finish," shares someone else. "Single moms. We are incredibly strong."

"The storytelling, the raw emotion, the quiet moments in between – it felt so personal, so real. It reminded me of the weight we all carry, the love we lose or fight for, and the small gestures that can mean everything. This one brought me to tears," reads another reaction.

Netflix's current number one show, meanwhile, is Ginny & Georgia, which tops the weekly top 10 worldwide.

Straw is streaming on Netflix now.