Lost and Watchmen showrunner lands new series at HBO, adapting a gripping thriller novel about abduction

The Chain sounds like a mix of The Changeling and Compliance

Lost
The legendary showrunner behind hit series like Lost, Watchmen, and The Leftovers has a new show in the works with HBO, and it has us gripped already.

HBO has given a straight-to-series order to Damon Lindelof's eight-episode-long limited drama The Chain, as reported by Variety. The series is part of a two-year overall deal that Lindelof signed back in September 2025. Lindelof will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the series.

However, expect the series to shake things up a bit as Variety reports that Lindelof's series will expand on the mythology of the book. In a statement, Lindelof said, "From the moment I heard the wild and original premise of Adrian’s book, I was shocked, surprised and angry I hadn’t thought of it myself… I’ve always wanted to try to adapt a great thriller and this one has all the dark, weird, exhilarating touches that fire up my imagination."

