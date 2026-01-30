Lost and Watchmen showrunner lands new series at HBO, adapting a gripping thriller novel about abduction

The legendary showrunner behind hit series like Lost, Watchmen, and The Leftovers has a new show in the works with HBO, and it has us gripped already.

HBO has given a straight-to-series order to Damon Lindelof's eight-episode-long limited drama The Chain, as reported by Variety. The series is part of a two-year overall deal that Lindelof signed back in September 2025. Lindelof will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the series.

The show is based on the award-winning novel of the same name by Adrian McKinty. Although HBO has yet to share an official synopsis for the series, the book follows a mother whose daughter is abducted, and the only way to get her back is to pay a ransom and find another child to kidnap. The twist is, the person who kidnapped her daughter is a parent themself, trying to save her own child from murder, further adding to a vicious chain.

However, expect the series to shake things up a bit as Variety reports that Lindelof's series will expand on the mythology of the book. In a statement, Lindelof said, "From the moment I heard the wild and original premise of Adrian’s book, I was shocked, surprised and angry I hadn’t thought of it myself… I’ve always wanted to try to adapt a great thriller and this one has all the dark, weird, exhilarating touches that fire up my imagination."

Lindelof is best known for leading the six-season-long survival drama series Lost, as well as DC Studios show Watchmen. However, Lindelof is currently working on HBO and DC's upcoming series Lanterns as co-creator and executive producer. As part of James Gunn's DCU Chapter One, Lanterns is set to hit screens later this year.

The Chain does not yet have a release date.