Apple may have the next Game of Thrones on its hands with an adaptation of Brandon Sanderson's Cosmere universe

The streamer is already planning to make a series and multiple movies

Watch out HBO as Apple has landed an unprecedented deal with hugely popular fantasy writer Brandon Sanderson, and is planning to create an on-screen universe that could grow bigger than Game of Thrones.

The streaming giant has landed the rights to Sanderson's Cosmere book series, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The saga includes book series Elantris, Mistborn, Warbreaker, The Stormlight Archive, White Sand, Tress of the Emerald Sea, Yumi and the Nightmare Painter, The Sunlit Man, Isles of the Emberdark, as well as short stories featured in Arcanum Unbounded: The Cosmere Collection.

