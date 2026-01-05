Brandon Sanderson says AAA studios "who I like a lot" are interested in a Mistborn game, and he's "trying to do things differently" with the adaptation rights

There's been talk of a video game adaptation of Mistborn for well over a decade at this point, but author Brandon Sanderson is optimistic that a new set of circumstances has opened the door to one happening – for real this time. Sanderson says he's currently talking to some major AAA studios about a proper Mistborn game.

"I've started to get some real interest on the video game front, and I feel I'm finally getting established enough that we can make a Mistborn game happen," the author writes in the latest edition of his annual State of the Sanderson blog. "To that end, I've started talking to some AAA developers."

Sanderson says the project is at the pitching phase right now, meaning that he's simply discussing a potential Mistborn adaptation with various game studios, but it seems those early talks are "encouraging." Especially since, as Sanderson explains, they're no longer tied to the rights for the Mistborn film.

"These rights were tied up with the film rights for the last... oh, six~seven years, so I didn’t get to test the market on them until recently," Sanderson adds. "I'm trying to do things differently this time in an effort to retain control of my video game rights. I already have interest from some major players in the Video Game industry (who I like a lot)."

If the idea of a video game adaptation of Sanderson's work sounds familiar, you might be thinking of Mistborn: Birthright, an ill-fated action game with RPG elements that was in development for several years in the early '10s before it was ultimately canceled. That game would've been a prequel story set hundreds of years before the books.