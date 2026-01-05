Brandon Sanderson says AAA studios "who I like a lot" are interested in a Mistborn game, and he's "trying to do things differently" with the adaptation rights

"I've started talking to some AAA developers"

Mistborn Fortnite
(Image credit: Epic Games)

There's been talk of a video game adaptation of Mistborn for well over a decade at this point, but author Brandon Sanderson is optimistic that a new set of circumstances has opened the door to one happening – for real this time. Sanderson says he's currently talking to some major AAA studios about a proper Mistborn game.

"I've started to get some real interest on the video game front, and I feel I'm finally getting established enough that we can make a Mistborn game happen," the author writes in the latest edition of his annual State of the Sanderson blog. "To that end, I've started talking to some AAA developers."

"These rights were tied up with the film rights for the last... oh, six~seven years, so I didn’t get to test the market on them until recently," Sanderson adds. "I'm trying to do things differently this time in an effort to retain control of my video game rights. I already have interest from some major players in the Video Game industry (who I like a lot)."