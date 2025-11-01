Woody Harrelson has some bad news for True Detective fans regarding his return to the groundbreaking TV show

It seems that only half of everyone's favorite pair of HBO's True Detectives are open to the possibility of returning. Mere months after Matthew McConaughey expressed his interest in reprising the role of Rust Cohle, his partner-in-crime, Woody Harrelson, has assured that there'd be no chance of him returning to see if the light's still winning as Marty Hart.

During an appearance on the 3rd Hour of Today (via Deadline), Harrelson was asked if he'd follow his former co-star back into that world of Yellow Kings and timelines that were circular, only to deliver a blunt response. “Matthew’s so funny. In fairness, never. No chance.” When pressed as to why he'd be against the idea, Harrelson seemed weary of wrecking such a groundbreaking moment in television history.

“Because it turned out great,” explained Harrelson. I love that it turned out the way it did, and if anything, doing another season would, I think, tarnish that.”

Currently, there's absolutely no talk of another chapter involving the grizzled and worn-down lawmen that started the anthology series. Since then, the show has hosted talents including Rachel McAdams, Colin Farrell, Mahershala Ali, and Jodie Foster, all of whom have had their own cases to crack and problems of their own to deal with. The most recent big star rumored to be added to the list was Nicolas Cage, who would be the next to take the lead in a fifth series and tell a new story set in New York State. Last month, McConaughey gave his blessing for the screen legend joining the fold, saying, "He’s a great actor, and I’d like to see him in that world." It's just a shame that Rust and Marty won't be joining him.

While you pine over the buddy cop comeback that will never be, why not check out some of the 25 best HBO shows that have made our list here.