Longlegs star Nicolas Cage is in talks to star in True Detective season 5, and fans are psyched: "Now we're f****** talking!"

After playing a creepy serial killer in last year's hit horror movie Longlegs, Nicolas Cage is switching sides as the star is reportedly in talks to star in True Detective season 5.

Cage is in talks to head the upcoming fifth season of HBO's hit crime anthology series and take on the role of New York detective Henry Logan, as reported by Deadline. Apparently, the star has been in discussions to play the part for quite some time, but the deal has yet to close.

Fans are certainly eager for Cage to take on the role, as one expressed their excitement on Reddit, "Now we're fucking talking!" Another added, "Nicolas Cage has been on an incredible streak lately, and I'm all for it!" However, others are wondering whether Cage will be able to bring a serious tone to the role. "Serious, toned-down Nic Cage could absolutely work. Batshit off the walls Nic Cage, not so much," pointed out one user.

But, we cannot forget that we have seen Cage pull off a serious detective-type role before in the 2013 movie The Frozen Ground, where he played state trooper Jack Halcombe opposite John Cusack’s deranged serial killer.

Season 5 welcomes back True Detective season 4’s Issa Lopez, who will act as writer-showrunner. Lopez won over fans last season with a female-led installment starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as officers investigating a grisly conspiracy way up in Alaska. However, it already sounds a though season 5 will have a completely different vibe altogether, as season 5 is set in Jamaica Bay, New York.

Deadline reports that Foster also took a while to close on True Detective season 4. However, Cage had better make his miniseries fast, as filming on season 5 is slated to begin in 2026, ready for a 2027 premiere on HBO and HBO Max.

