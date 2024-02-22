True Detective renewed for season 5 with Night Country creator Issa Lopez to return

True Detective has been renewed for a fifth season following the massive success of True Detective: Night Country – and creator Issa López is set to return.

"From conception to release, Night Country has been the most beautiful collaboration and adventure of my entire creative life," López said. "HBO trusted my vision all the way, and the idea of bringing to life a new incarnation of True Detective with Casey, Francesca and the whole team is a dream come true. I can’t wait to go again."

The fourth season, which has a slight connection to season one, follows Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) who are tasked with solving the mystery of six men who, while operating the Tsalal Artice Research Station in Ennis, Alaska, simply vanish without a trace.

Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, Dervla Kirwan, Anna Lambe, Joel D. Montgrand, and Owen McDonnell also star.

The season is the most-watched installment of the entire series, with a total of 12.7 million cross-platform viewers (H/T Variety). The season finale raked in 3.2 million viewers. López will return as showrunner, director, and executive producer as part of her new overall deal with HBO.

All episodes of True Detective: Night Country are available to watch now on Sky Atlantic, streaming service NOW and are available to download and own on digital platforms in the UK. In the US, you can find it on HBO's streaming service Max. Check out our guide to the True Detective season 4 ending explained for more.