You season 5: Everything we know so far about the future of the Netflix show

You season 4 may have only just come to a dramatic end on Netflix, but fans of the hit thriller will already be wondering what’s coming next. Currently, You season 5 hasn’t been officially announced by the streaming platform, but given where we leave Joe, it seems like a pretty strong possibility. So, we’ll be doing our best here to take a deep dive into everything we know about You season 5, from our best guess at a release date to what cast members are likely to return.

Of course, the end of You season 4 featured some pretty huge revelations for Joe and his nearest and dearest. If you’ve not yet had the chance to stream the latest episodes, beware as we’ll be getting into serious spoiler territory from here on out. If you’re up to date, then you’re in the right place to get into all of the major details from the finale, and what this could mean for a potential You season 5.

Don't forget to check out our You season 4 ending explained as well.

(Image credit: Netflix)

There is no You season 5 release date yet. As the season has yet to be greenlit, we haven’t got much information about when it could be returning to screens.

However, looking back at the gaps between previous seasons on Netflix, we can get quite a good idea about when it may return. Between season 2 and 3, there was a gap of two years while between season 3 and season 4, there was a gap of a year and a half. Based on this, our best guess is that You season 5 could land between late 2024 and early 2025. As soon as any more details are confirmed, we’ll keep you updated on this.

You season 5 cast

(Image credit: Netflix)

As is typical in a season of You, there was quite a lot of movement in the cast during season 4 after Joe slowly killed off several characters. However, by the season finale, there were a few notable stars remaining, and it seems almost certain some of them will be back for more episodes.

First off, Penn Badgley will be back as lead Joe Goldberg – the only character who’s appeared in every episode so far. Murderous Joe has had many aliases over the years including Will Bettelheim and Jonathan Moore, but in the You season 4 finale he’s embraced Joe once again after heading back to New York City.

Right by Joe’s side is Charlotte Ritchie as Kate Galvin, his girlfriend. By the end of season 4, Kate’s accepted a job and moved to the Big Apple with Joe.

Meanwhile, after her character Marienne survived by outwitting Joe with the help of Nadia Farran, we know that Tati Gabrielle will likely return. On that note, Nadia actor Amy-Leigh Hickman could also return, even though her character is now in prison.

While her character didn’t appear in season 4, Jenna Ortega has also shared that she’d love to be back as Ellie in the show. But given she’s going to be busy filming Wednesday season 2 and a new movie with Barry Keoghan, this is very much still up in the air.

You season 5 plot

(Image credit: Netflix)

Probably the biggest unknown about a potential season 5 of You is the plot. The fourth season ended with Joe embracing all sides of his killer self as he moved to New York City. Living with Kate, he's reclaimed the narrative about his life, telling his version of the truth about surviving Love Quinn.

It seems he's managed to avoid all of the consequences of his time in London by framing Nadia. However, a few people still know the truth about him. One of these is Marienne, who we saw in the finale sitting in her Paris apartment reading a news story about Joe and Kate. While she managed to escape his clutches, our money is on Marienne hunting him down to pay for his crimes very soon...

Each season, the show does like to mix things up in new locations, so we could be heading anywhere. But, as it seems from the finale that Joe will be back where he started in New York City, perhaps there are some ghosts still lingering in that city?

Will You season 5 be the final season?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Again, it's not clear if we'll even be getting a You season 5. But if we do, it seems quite likely that it could be the show's swan song. Speaking about this, Badgley told the Happy Sad Confused podcast (opens in new tab): "I signed a six-year contract right out the gate. So they could do two more if they wanted. I think if there's another season, I think it's only going to be one. I think – this is my understanding, but I don't know, I really don't know. But I know that everybody concerned, from the top on down, nobody wants this show to become tired, because that's when Joe is the most disgusting. That's when the show stops having the intelligence that it has."

For more on You, check out our part 1 review. We've also rounded up the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies for you to stream next.