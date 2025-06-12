New Netflix murder mystery series starring hot Sauron from Rings of Power comes out of nowhere with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score and rave reviews

Netflix has quietly released a new murder-mystery drama called The Survivors, which is rapidly climbing up the streaming charts.

The murder-mystery drama follows Kieran Elliott (Charlie Vickers), whose life changed forever after a severe storm hit his coastal hometown of Evelyn Bay, Tasmania, and killed three of his closest friends. Per the official synopsis, when Kieran returns to Evelyn Bay some 15 years later, "the past comes back to haunt him and the tight-knit community when a young woman is murdered. The community is desperate for answers and they are forced to uncover the deadly mysteries from the past."

The six-episode miniseries is based on the 2020 Jane Harper novel of the same name. The Survivors was created by Tony Ayres, who is perhaps best known for the 2011 Australian drama The Slap. The cast includes Yerin Ha, Robyn Malcolm, Thom Green, George Mason, Don Hany, Jessica De Gouw, Damien Garvey, Martin Sacks, Shannon Berry, Ian Bliss, Miriama Smith, and Catherine McClements.

The show premiered on June 6 and is number two on the global Netflix streaming chart, in addition to having a 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 8 reviews. The Guardian wrote that the new series is "a study in how raw grief and festering resentment warp everything – and how surviving a tragedy rarely means getting away unscathed."

