Twin Peaks co-creator says he and David Lynch talked before his death about bringing back the hit cult mystery drama for another season: "We had a little bit of a recipe forming"

Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost says he and David Lynch were talking about a potential season 4 before Lynch's death.

"We had a little bit of a recipe forming; nothing terribly formal, but it was in the wind," Frost told NME. "I felt there were uncertainties about his health, so I didn’t press him on it, but nothing really stopped the flow of his creativity. I’m kind of the same way, so yeah, we’ll see what happens."

Twin Peaks hit the small screen back in 1990, and ran for two seasons, but ended on the cliffhanger to end all cliffhangers that left the fate of Agent Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) unknown. We wouldn't get an answer for some 25 years until Twin Peaks: The Return. According to Frost, a follow-up season to The Return would focus on Carrie Page, a waitress who bears a striking resemblance to Laura Palmer (and is played by the same actor, Sheryl Lee). The season ends on something of a cliffhanger involving Carrie, which us Lynch fans just figured would never be answered or resolved. Frost mentioned that a fourth season could still happen, but it's hard to imagine it happening without Lynch at the helm.

Continued Frost: "I mean, I honestly don’t know yet. It’s still kind of too soon, but it’s something I’ll get around to thinking about long and hard."

When Lynch temporarily left the show in season 2 due to conflicts with the network, Twin Peaks turned into a soap opera with some seriously silly plots. In true Lynchian fashion, however, those plots became canon to the series – a few of which were touched on with the return.

