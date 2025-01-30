Netflix's You season 5 gets a new teaser trailer that sees Joe Goldberg gets a taste of his own medicine

YOU: Season 5 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

You season 5 has got a new teaser that sees Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) back up to his old tricks. The final season of Netflix's horror show is due to be released on April 24, 2025, as revealed in a date announcement earlier in 2025. However, this is our first proper new look at footage of the final season.

The teaser begins with Joe trapped in his beloved glass box. "Hello You, haven't we met? I'm sure we must have crossed paths," he says in a voiceover. "Perhaps I can refresh your memory, I'm Joe. Let's get to know each other better before we bid each other one last farewell." The clip ends with him bashing the glass wall, before saying, "Goodbye, You."

We also have a new look image of season 5 too, which can be seen at the top of this article. According to Netflix, "In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires."

Several cast members return for season five, including the aforementioned Charlotte Ritchie as Kate and Tati Gabrielle as Marienne. However, they'll also be joined by some new arrivals as well, including The Handmaid's Tale star Madeline Brewer as Bronte, Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp as twins Raegan and Maddie Lockwood, She-Hulk's Griffin Matthews as Teddy Lockwood, and Baby Reindeer's Nava Mau as Detective Marquez.

Unlike the last season, You season 5 will not be split into two parts. Instead, all 10 episodes will be released at once on the streamer for fans to binge watch. Teasing what to expect, showrunner Michael Foley told Netflix: "We always said that we would stop after five and [that], in a perfect world, we would bring Joe back home to New York. We loved the idea of things coming full circle for him. We’re excited by the fact that Joe came home as such a different person than [who] we saw in Season 1. At the core of our final story for Joe is this dichotomy of the old and the new."

For what to stream now, check out our guides to all the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies.