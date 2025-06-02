Stranger Things season 5 first look revealed some new characters, and fans are debating what it means for the Netflix show

Stranger Things season 5 finally has a release date (or three…) and a first look – but the inclusion of some new characters has some fans wondering about where the fifth installment might be going.

The first teaser, which debuted at the streamer's Tudum event, only provides a brief glimpse at the new and final season. This includes a shot of Finn Wolfhard's Mike Wheeler shielding a group of unfamiliar younger kids from an unknown force.

"Anyone else hoping these kids don’t take up too much screen time?" one fan asked on Reddit. "Not trying to be rude at all but just wondering if anyone else feels the same way especially since it’s the last season."

"I agree, but I think they're there more so to be Dustin and Mike's 'little sheep,' just as they were to Eddie," someone else replied, referring to Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson, who was an older student Mike and Dustin befriended in their school's Dungeons & Dragons club in season 4.

"I have a feeling some of them might be dying since they’re new characters," another wrote. "But yeah I also don’t want them to take up too much time since it’s the last season and we have to focus on our main characters."

However, someone else pointed out that at least one of these kids may be fairly pivotal to the plot. "Sorry to break it to you but one of the kid's surname (Derek Turnbow) is literally an episode title (Turnbow Trap) so Yea definitely will be featuring a bit," they wrote, referring to episode 3 of season 5.

As well as these (mostly) unnamed new characters, Stranger Things season 5 will also see plenty of returning faces alongside Wolfhard, including Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and Maya Hawke.

Stranger Things season 5 will be released on Netflix in three parts, with the first arriving on November 26. While we wait, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows to add to your watchlist.