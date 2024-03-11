The Handmaid's Tale star joins cast of Netflix's You season 5

Netflix gears up for another installment of Joe Goldberg’s stalking series as it casts The Handmaid’s Tale star Madeline Brew in You season 5 .

Netflix announced the news on Twitter via a picture of the star captioned "Madeline Brewer will join Penn Badgley in Season 5 of YOU," alongside a description of her new character which reads: "Brewer plays Bronte, an enigmatic and free-spirited playwright who comes to work for Joe at his bookstore. As the two connect over literature and loss, she stokes in him a nostalgia for his former self, causing him to question everything his life has become."

From the description alone we can guess that Bronte may well be Joe’s next victim, or love interest, should we say.

Not much is known about the series at this point but if the show picks up from where it left off, we will see the killer back on his home turf ready to cause some more havoc. The season 4 finale saw Joe move back to New York City with Kate, seemingly avoiding the consequences of what he did in London by framing Nadia. However, his secret is not entirely safe as few still know the truth of his past including Marienne who is still free and living in Paris.

Brewer is no stranger to Netflix originals as she has appeared in some of the streamer’s most popular series, including Orange Is the New Black and Hemlock Grove. Although, the star is probably best known for playing Ofwarren, AKA Janine, in HBO’s The Handmaid’s Tale , the memorable Handmaiden who loses her eye as punishment for speaking out against the system.

Alongside lead Penn Badgley who plays Joe and newcomer Brewer, we also expect to see Charlotte Ritchie return as Kate Galvin, Tati Gabrielle as Marienne, and possibly Amy-Leigh Hickman as Nadia to return. However, we are still waiting on official cast confirmation. A release date for You season 5 has not yet been confirmed, but we do know that the show will drop sometime in 2024.