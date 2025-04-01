Severance star joins Harlan Coben's new Netflix show following the success of Fool Me Once and Missing You
This is Us star Milo Ventimiglia has also joined the cast
As we wait to see what's next for her character on Apple TV Plus' hit show Severance, Britt Lower has joined the cast for a new Harlan Coben adaptation on Netflix, I Will Find You. Avatar star Sam Worthington was previously announced as the lead.
The main cast of the upcoming show also includes This is Us star Milo Ventimiglia, Logan Browning, and Gotham's Erin Richards, as announced by the streamer this week.
Based on Coben's novel of the same name, published in 2023, the story follows an innocent father, David (Worthington), serving life in prison for the murder of his own son. When he receives evidence that his child may still be alive, he decides to break out of prison to find out the truth.
Lower will play Rachel Mills, David’s ex-sister-in-law and former decorated reporter who views this story as her opportunity to restore her journalistic career.
Coben's overall deal with Netflix is consistently delivering binge-watchable thriller shows on streaming, with titles like Missing You and particularly Fool Me Once proving incredibly successful with viewers. Fool Me Once, released in January 2024, seats now at number eight on the streamer's top 10 most-watched English language series of all time.
There are other adaptations on the way, with the next one set to be Run Away, based on the 2019 book of the same name. It was also revealed that Harlan Coben's new novel, Nobody's Fool, is actually a sequel to the hit Netflix adaptation of Fool Me Once, so you can run to the stores now if you want to know what happens next.
In the meantime, another adaptation of an earlier Harlan Coben novel, Just One Look, was quietly added to Netflix last month, and it was described as an "edge-of-your-seat" thriller.
