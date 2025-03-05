A new "edge-of-your-seat" Harlan Coben thriller series has been quietly added to Netflix

News
By
published

Just One Look is out now

Just One Look
(Image credit: Netflix)

A new thriller series based on a 2004 Harlan Coben novel has hit Netflix - and early reviews are calling it "binge-worthy."

Per the official synopsis, "Grace's life unravels when an old photo shows her husband and others, one with a crossed-out face. Grace searches for him, realizing he's been kidnapped while her kids are threatened. The truth leads back to Grace's past trauma."

The cast includes Maria Dębska, Cezary Łukaszewicz, Piotr Stramowski, Mirosław Zbrojewicz, Marta Malikowska, Mirosław Haniszewski, Monika Krzywkowska, Andrzej Zieliński, Dorota Pomykała, Magdalena Osińska, and Mirosław Kropielnickis.

One early review calls the six-episode mini-series "binge-worthy," with one Twitter user calling it an "edge-of-the-seat thriller" and a must-watch for Harlan Coben fans." It's worth noting that a made-for-TV adaptation of the 2004 novel hit UK TV in 2020, though it went largely under the radar.

Just One Look is one of the many adaptations that are part of Coben's overall deal with Netflix. Fool Me Once hit the streamer in early 2024 and immediately reached no. 1 on the global streaming charts. Missing You premiered on January 1 and immediately hit the top of the global streaming charts. Safe, also based on Coben's novel of the same name, hit the streamer in 2018, with The Stranger premiering in 2022. Run Away, based on the 2019 book of the same name, is the next adaptation and is set to premiere sometime in 2026.

Just One Look is streaming now on Netflix. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies to stream right now.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

