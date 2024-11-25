First trailer for new Netflix thriller series based on another book by Fool Me Once's Harlan Coben

MISSING YOU | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix has released the first trailer for Missing You, a new thriller series based on a novel by Fool Me Once author Harlan Coben. Get ready to start the new year with a wild ride, as the five-part limited series will be available to stream on January 1.

Starring Slow Horses' Rosalind Eleazar, the story centers on Detective Kat Donovan, whose fiancé Josh disappeared without a trace 11 years ago. Now that she is finally ready to move on, the unsolved mysteries of her past come back to haunt her.

While swiping on a dating app, Kat comes face to face with Josh, whose reappearance forces her to reexamine not only the abrupt end of their relationship, but also the circumstances surrounding her father’s murder. There is a lot to unpack in this plot.

The show's cast also includes Top Boy's Ashley Walters, Lenny Henry, Steve Pemberton, Jessica Plummer, James Nesbitt, and Fool Me Once star Richard Armitage.

Netflix's adaptations of Harlan Coben's bestselling mystery books have slowly (but steadily) become a streaming worldwide sensation, following the success of 2020's The Stranger, 2021's Stay Close, and particularly Fool Me Once earlier this year.

Released in January 2024, Fool Me Once took the world by storm, and it seats now at number eight on the streamer's top 10 most-watched English language series of all time. The show clocked in at nearly 630 million hours viewed, overtaking hit shows like Stranger Things season 3 and Bridgerton season 2.

Missing You will be available to stream on Netflix from January 1, 2025. In the meantime, check our list of best Netflix shows to find your next watch.