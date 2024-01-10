Fool Me Once's viewing figures mean it could crack the all-time Netflix top 10

New Netflix thriller Fool Me Once has taken the streamer by storm – and could be about to enter the platform's all-time top 10 list of most popular English-language TV shows after less than two weeks online.

According to new figures reported by Netflix, the show debuted at number 1 on the global English TV list with 37.1 million views in its first week. The show has also reportedly reached the top 10 in 91 countries since it premiered on January 1.

Currently, the series in tenth place in Netflix's all-time top 10, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, has amassed 81.3 million views in the first 90 days after its release in May 2023, so Fool Me Once is well on its way to catching up and staking out a spot in the list for itself.

Other shows in the chart include reigning series Wednesday, with 252.1 million views, along with Stranger Things season 4, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and The Queen's Gambit.

As for Fool Me Once, the eight-part limited series adapts Harlan Coben's 2016 novel of the same name and stars Michelle Keegan as Maya, a veteran and widow whose world is turned upside down when she sees her murdered husband (Richard Armitage) enter her home as an intruder on her nanny cam. As she searches for the truth, she begins to unravel a much greater conspiracy – involving another dead family member. The cast also includes Joanna Lumley, Adeel Akhtar, Emmett J. Scanlan, Dino Fetscher, and Jade Anouka.

All episodes of Fool Me Once are streaming now on Netflix. For more, fill out your watch list with our picks of the other best Netflix shows on the streamer.