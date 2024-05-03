A year after Redfall's disappointing launch, players are still waiting for a $100 special edition bonus

A year after Redfall's disappointing launch , its players are still waiting for one of the $100 special edition bonuses they were promised.

As reported by Kotaku , on Redfall's first anniversary, developer Arkane is yet to deliver one of its special edition bonuses. The Bite Back Edition , which is still available to purchase at the time of writing, promised fans an exclusive steel book, a physical patch, exclusive skins, weapons, outfits for the main characters, and the Redfall Hero Pass - which would add "two future heroes" at an unspecified date.

Talking to fans who purchased the Bite Back Edition of the FPS, Kotaku found that they're still waiting for those previously promised heroes. "The fact it’s taken over a year now shows Redfall either hit issues or they hadn’t even started [on the DLC], which is bizarre," a Discord user called Obvious tells the outlet. "Some people think they might be working on it behind the scenes for another big release at some point, but I’m starting to lose hope in that."

Five months after its release, Redfall got its promised 60 FPS mode on Xbox - which also added other improvements. Just a month after this, in November 2023, Arkane published an update and said: "We're continuing development of The Hero Pass and we're excited to share more about Redfall's new heroes and other updates later next year." Clearly, the developer hasn't given up on the idea but we're yet to get any other information on this.

Unfortunately, it might be too little too late for Arkane, as Redfall is struggling to get more than 100 concurrent players on Steam (according to SteamDB ) these days. Here's hoping it can have a Cyberpunk 2077 -style comeback and deliver its future heroes soon.

Find out what it's like to play Arkane's FPS in 2024: A year on, I'm playing arguably the worst game of 2023 – and I'm actually enjoying myself .