6 months later, Redfall gets its promised 60 FPS mode on Xbox as the much-maligned FPS hits grim player count lows

Redfall's second big update has arrived, and it brings with it the 60 FPS performance mode for Xbox Series X/S that Arkane has promised from the beginning. The big question remains, however, whether it's too late for Arkane's oft-maligned shooter.

Bethesda says the new update adds "Performance Mode to Xbox Series X|S, stealth takedowns, new controller settings, Accessibility improvements, and much more. Explore an even more dangerous Redfall with an increased open world enemy population and new encounters."

In addition to numerous performance, UI, and accessibility fixes, Redfall's second update makes some fairly substantial tweaks to gameplay, combat, the game's world, and multiplayer. Yes, it's kind of weird that the studio that made Dishonored didn't add stealth takedowns at launch, but they're here now alongside stuff like increased enemy density, new enemy encounters in Redfall Commons, "visually distinct player indicators and markers for Multiplayer sessions," and all sorts of other stuff.

There's no way to tell whether all of these changes will be enough to win back players and restore the game's reputation, but they definitely seem targeted to address some of the most common criticisms about the game.

Our Redfall review echoes a lot of impressions from players and critics alike. Our own Sam Loveridge said at launch that it "feels rushed, unfinished, and unsatisfying," adding, "Single-player is hampered by a squad-based open-world shooter structure, multiplayer is held back by odd decisions, and decent gunplay is marred by uninspiring mission structures."

A quick look at Redfall's Steam Chart paints a grim picture. Yes, Redfall is available on Game Pass and is assuredly more popular there than on Steam, but you can still look at the game's 24-hour peak of 53 players, compare it to its all-time peak of 1,560, and see that the vast majority of players seem to have abandoned it.

Personally, I've always seen the foundation for a decent multiplayer squad-based shooter in Redfall, as its world, enemy design, gunplay, and abilities all hold promise. But from what little I've played, all that's been buried in frustrating technical issues and a general feeling of emptiness and repetitiveness. With such a big update out I'll be eager to try it again and see if it's improved meaningfully at all, but I definitely worry the ship has sailed for all but the most forgiving of us.

