Squid Game VIP actor says his lines were dubbed over in response to criticism: "What's being played here isn't my voice"

Even with its impressive swansong, the final season of Squid Game got a bit of kickback from fans with regards to one detail that was impossible to ignore, thanks to its very questionable dubbing for the English-speaking cast members.

When it came to the vile and inhumane VIPs that were watching the titular tournament, fans weren't on board with some of their questionable dialogue and the iffy performances that came with it. These jarring interactions were almost at risk of impacting the show as a whole, given their prominence in the final chapter. Now, though, it's been revealed that the voices we heard for one of the VIPs were dubbed, in a decision that even the cast member in question was scratching their head over.

Taking to TikTok following a video that criticized the upper-class characters in the show, Bryan Bucco revealed that the voice you hear in the show from his character doesn't belong to him. "Those are the English dubs," he explained. "I was the actual actor. What's being played here isn't my voice."

Bucco wanted to ensure that he was not taking his issue out on whoever voiced him in the show, but couldn't understand the reasoning behind what seemed like an unnecessary choice. "It seems they did use voice actors to try and sound like us. I don't even want to shit on my voice actor either because I think he did fine, I'm sure it wasn't easy for him to say his lines either haha."

Some inconsistency may have worked in Bucco's favor, though, as there are versions of the show that feature his voice, which he actually provided in the comments, whereas others don't. "I've seen different clips floating around where some have my voice, and others that are clearly not me," Bucco pointed out. "It doesn't really matter at the end of the day. Just if it sounds dubbed, that's because it probably is. And the ones used in this video above ARE the dubbed voices."

Perhaps, given the episode's finale, which reveals just how far the Squid Game's reach is, we might see the return of Bucco's VIP in the future, maybe with his own voice. For our full breakdown of the ending of Squid Game, head here.