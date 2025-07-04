Battlefield 6's battle royale opening leaks in a Vine-length clip, as a dataminer claims the map is set in California

The intro clip for Battlefield 6 's Fortnite and Warzone-style battle royale mode has reportedly leaked online, and a dataminer claims that the map will be set in sunny California.

In a very short clip that has, at the time of writing, been purged from Twitter, a fleet of Chinook helicopters fly through a cloudy sky to deliver the combatants to their arena. A wide shot shows explosions littering the sky beneath the transports. We then get a close-up shot of one of the helis, and two more bursts show off that signature Battlefield lens flare – presumably anti-air shells trying to stop the infiltration and ruination of the ground below.

The full clip is only six seconds long, so it really doesn't give us much to go on. According to Battlefield dataminer temporal, the map is set in California, and the battle royale staple shrinking play area will be enforced with a "Destructive ring made of a compound called 'NXC.'"

Here’s a short video clip showing the start of a Battlefield 6 Battle Royale match:☀️ Map set in California🚁 Insertion via CH-47 Chinook🔥 Destructive ring made of a compound called "NXC"This work-in-progress material is based on the BF Labs "Alpha" client. pic.twitter.com/uzsIR8lRuJJuly 3, 2025

"Hopefully the BR [battle royale] drags more players into the game, but we care more about the Multiplayer because that’s what battlefield is all about," reads one reply to the original post on Twitter.

Over on Reddit, one fan isn't impressed. "It’s crazy how EA could just remaster BF3 [Battlefield 3] and most of this fan base would happily pay out the ass for it, but they do this instead." They're right, I'd pay good money for Battlefield 3 on modern hardware – I loved 24/7 Metro servers .

I was quite hyped for Battlefield 6, or whatever it's being called, as were a lot of fans following several leaks from Battlefield Labs that made the upcoming game look like Bad Company 2 .

Unfortunately, a new report paints a dire picture of the game. It reportedly has a bloated $400+ million budget , developers are taking months off due to burnout, and EA has astronomical expectations that the game will attract 100 million players. How are you feeling about it?

While we wait for it to launch, check out the best FPS games you can play today.