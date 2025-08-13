All vehicles in Battlefield 6 and how they work

There are lots of Battlefield 6 vehicles you can drive and pilot, each packed with a range of weapons and special equipment to help you fight the enemy team. Transports let you move your squad around, IFVs and tanks provide hefty ground-based firepower, while attack helicopters and jets battle in the skies in Battlefield 6.

However, only a small selection of these vehicles has been available in the beta tests, so there's still a lot we don't know about all the vehicles in the game, particularly as both NATO and Pax Armata factions use the same vehicles (but this doesn't appear to be the case for the full game). With that, here's a list of all the Battlefield 6 vehicles we know about so far and how they work based on our time playing.

Battlefield 6 vehicles list

(Image credit: EA)

Battlefield 6 is going to have a lot of vehicles to pilot during matches, many of which have already been usable thanks to the Battlefield 6 open beta. Many more also show up in the trailers released so far that haven't yet been usable, so here's a list of all the vehicles we've used and spotted so far:

Transports: Quadbike (likely both sides), Flyer 60 light vehicle (possibly both sides)

Quadbike (likely both sides), Flyer 60 light vehicle (possibly both sides) Tanks: M1A2 Abrams, Bradley Fighting Vehicle (NATO), Leopard, and CV90 (PA)

M1A2 Abrams, Bradley Fighting Vehicle (NATO), Leopard, and CV90 (PA) Anti-Air: Gepard and Stationary GDF-009 (possibly both sides)

Gepard and Stationary GDF-009 (possibly both sides) Helicopters: Apache (NATO), Tiger (PA), and Black Hawk (possibly both sides)

Apache (NATO), Tiger (PA), and Black Hawk (possibly both sides) Jets: F-16 (possibly both sides), F-22 (NATO), and Gripen (PA)

A full list of Battlefield 6 vehicles was leaked on Reddit a while back, courtesy of user HearMeOut-13, which appears to be accurate in a lot of places. But it's worth making clear that datamines like this aren't definitive and things could always be different by the time the game launches in October.



It also might be that some vehicles in this leaked list are only available in Portal and not regular multiplayer matches. As an example, various boats are listed but none of the Battlefield 6 maps seem to support boats and they've not been shown in any of the trailers released so far.

Below, I've explained how each type of vehicle in Battlefield 6 works, their capabilities, and which maps they're available on based on my time trying them out in the beta:

Light Ground Transports

(Image credit: EA)

These fast, troop-carrying cars can carry up to five players, making them great for quickly moving your entire squad between objectives. While they have a machine gun turret as an offensive option, they offer next to no protection to their occupants, so avoid driving straight into danger.

Capacity: 5 (1 driver, 1 gunner, and 3 passengers)

(1 driver, 1 gunner, and 3 passengers) Weapons and equipment: Machine gun turret

Machine gun turret Maps: Liberation Peak, Siege of Cairo, and Iberian Offensive

Infantry Fighting Vehicles

(Image credit: EA)

IFVs are light tanks made (unsurprisingly) for fighting enemy infantry. Their weapons are great for destroying fortified positions and clearing out foot soldiers but they can also deal significant damage to enemy ground vehicles too. Their smaller size means they're a bit more agile than the main tanks, and their large carrying capacity means they can also ferry troops around too.

Capacity: 6 (1 driver, 1 gunner, and 4 passengers)

(1 driver, 1 gunner, and 4 passengers) Weapons and equipment: Driver: Cannon, guided missiles, self-repair, and radar pulse Gunner: Machine gun, target painter, and forward smoke launchers

Maps: Liberation Peak, Siege of Cairo, and Iberian Offensive

Main Battle Tanks

(Image credit: EA)

MBTs are the most powerful ground vehicles up for grabs in Battlefield 6, boasting massive firepower through a range of cannons and machine guns. These tanks are heavily armored and great for destroying any ground vehicles (and sometimes aerial vehicles if you're a good shot), but they're quite cumbersome and their size means they're an easy target.

Capacity: 4 (1 driver, 1 gunner, and 2 passengers)

(1 driver, 1 gunner, and 2 passengers) Weapons and equipment: Driver: Main cannon with anti-armor and multi-purpose shells, light machine gun, smoke launchers Gunner: Heavy machine gun and forward smoke launchers

Maps: Liberation Peak, Siege of Cairo

Attack Helicopters

(Image credit: EA)

Attack helicopters are packed with powerful weaponry to rain down on enemy ground vehicles and objectives, and they can sometimes take on other aerial vehicles too. While their versatile flying capabilities allow them to appear practically anywhere on a map quickly, they are also highly vulnerable to attacks from ground-based troops and vehicles, as well as jets and even other helicopters.

Capacity: 2 (1 pilot, 1 gunner)

(1 pilot, 1 gunner) Weapons and equipment: Pilot: Rockets, anti-air missiles, flares, and self-repair Gunner: Autocannon and guided missiles

Maps: Liberation Peak

Attack Jets

(Image credit: EA)

Jets are extremely nimble and capable of hitting ground and air targets hard and fast, but they're also quite fragile. Carefully managing your countermeasures, performing strafing runs, and dogfighting are essential skills you'll need to master to claim air superiority in Battlefield 6. Learning how to fly isn't easy though, so look at our Battlefield 6 flying tips to help you become an ace pilot.

Capacity: 1

Weapons and equipment: Autocannon, air-to-ground missiles, bombs, and flares

Autocannon, air-to-ground missiles, bombs, and flares Maps: Liberation Peak

Make sure you also know how all the Battlefield 6 classes work for when you're slogging it on foot. And if you're playing Recon specifically, you might want to know how the Battlefield 6 Range Finder works.

