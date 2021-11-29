Forza Horizon 5 best cars for road racing, dirt racing, and free roam

The Forza Horizon 5 best cars are ones that strike a balance between pace and control that will allow you to reliably win races while you’re in the driver’s seat. The varied race series and terrain types mean you’ll need to stock your garage with an array of the best cars the game has to offer, but you’ll need to spend lots of time building up your Credits (CR) to do this. What’s more, you can even tune up what’s already in your garage to stay competitive with your rivals. Here are a few of our top Forza Horizon 5 best car picks that you can use in all road, street, dirt, and cross-country races and out in free roam across Mexico.

The best cars in Forza Horizon 5

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Before we give our recommendations for some of the best cars in Forza Horizon 5, we should explain that there is simply not a ‘best car’ in the game. A Ferrari is always going to beat a Jeep in a road race, but that same Ferrari will be wrapped around a tree as the Jeep zooms by on a cross-country circuit. Owning a variety of cars is really important to succeeding in all aspects of Forza Horizon 5, so we’ve tried to pick cars across a range of classes that are well-suited to different race types and are good to use right from the start.

It’s important to note that the assists you have active will also quite drastically affect how different cars feel. You can read our Forza Horizon 5 tips guide for more information on assists, but we’ve been playing with Simulation Steering and Traction and Stability Control off. Finally, tuning and modifying your cars is a huge part of Forza Horizon 5, so experiment with auto upgrades, custom tunes, and community-made tune setups to find what works for you. But here are a few great cars to pick up that will help you out with tearing up the track.

Mercedes-AMG Project One (2021)

(Image credit: Xbox Games Studios)

Class: S2 – 927

Price: CR 2.7 million

There’s a reason this car is on the cover of Forza Horizon 5. The Mercedes-AMG Project One is a phenomenally powerful car with a top speed over 200mph and great acceleration. Made with F1 hybrid technology, the AMG One also boasts great grip and turning, even at higher speeds. As part of the S2 Class, taking this car around any of Forza Horizon 5’s races is going to be a challenge, but road races and some street races will definitely be the best place for it. It’s incredible speed also makes it a good choice for free roam activities such as Speed Traps, Speed Zones, and Danger Signs. We found a player-made tune that upped its rating to X Class and topped its speed at 251 mph.

Porsche Taycan Turbo S (2020)

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Class: S1 – 900 (Welcome Pack) / S1 - 807 (normal version)

Price: CR 185,000 (normal version) / included in premium Welcome Pack

The Taycan is an all-electric Porsche that makes its Forza debut in Forza Horizon 5. We’ve got the Welcome Pack edition of the car – available as part of the Premium edition of Forza Horizon 5 but can also be bought as part of the Premium Add-On Bundle – which comes pre-tuned to have significantly higher speed and launch. This helps it tear up drag strips and straighter road races, but it’s an incredibly cumbersome car due to its weight, so definitely avoid it for more technical street races. However, it is on the cheaper end of S1 cars in Forza Horizon 5, with others costing in excess of one million CR. If you don’t have the Welcome Pack version of the car, you can install player-made tunes that will bring it up to that level.

Lamborghini Sesto Elemento (2011)

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Class: S2 – 998

Price: 2.5 million

The Sesto Elemento’s stats speak for themselves, really. 10 in Handling, Acceleration, Launch, and Braking. It might not be the fastest car but it’s definitely up there and excels in everything else. Like the Mercedes-AMG Project One, this is a road race or free roam speed activity car. If you get lucky and pick up the Forza Edition of the car from a Wheelspin, you’ll also get a flat 25% boost for trick points you build up as part of Skill Chain too.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Hoonigan Ford Escort RS Cosworth WRC (1991)

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Class: A – 783

Price: Free for everyone (CR 500,000 to buy again)

The Hoonigan Ford Cosworth is a great, little rally car that is excellent for dirt and cross-country races. Best of all because everyone gets it for free within the first hour of Forza Horizon 5 after completing the game’s first Showcase event. The solid handling, both on and off-road, and great acceleration will allow you to easily stay near the front of the pack as you race. Some slick driving and drifting on corners will really help you get to the front.

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X GSR (2008)

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Class: A – 800 (Welcome Pack) / B – 649 (normal version)

Price: CR 43,000

This Mitsubishi Lancer GSR is certainly one of the most versatile cars in Forza Horizon 5 and is definitely one you should pick up as soon as you can. Admittedly, we’ve been using the Welcome Pack edition which, like the Porsche Taycan, comes pre-tuned and is only available in the premium Welcome Pack. This Class A version of the Lancer has high Acceleration and Off-Road stats, making it a great choice for mixed-terrain Dirt races. Despite its off-road capabilities, this souped-up Lancer is also great for any Street or even road races thanks to its steady handling, speed, and acceleration. A tune setup for the base B Class version of the Lancer that brings its rating up to 700, or a better setup that elevates it to A Class is the way to go if you don’t have the premium Welcome Pack.

M12S Warthog CST

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Class: A – 719

Price: 850,000

While not a real car in our world, we think the Warthog from Halo is a real hidden gem of a car. It’s got some of the best-in-class Launch for an off-road, meaning it will fly off the line at the start of most Cross-Country races and its incredible off-roading stat means it’ll remain rock steady on all terrains. Its major downside is that it’s base top speed of 117mph (we see what you did there, Playground Games) is pitiful, so a custom tuning setup is essential to keep it competitive in races on higher difficulties. Although, if you’re looking for a fun car to drive in free roam, the Warthog is definitely the one. It’s size, weight, and power mean it’s almost unstoppable as you drive across Mexico. In the Warthog, you won’t need roads where you’re going. This novelty Halo vehicle is a bit on the expensive side for an off-road A Class car, but we think it’s worth it if you’ve got the CR.

Ford Capri RS3100 (1973)

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Class: D – 497

Price: CR 55,000

We’re not going to sugarcoat this one. Most D Class cars are old bangers that have been around longer than the average Forza Horizon 5 player. It’s unlikely that you’ll ever need one of these cars, but in case you do, may we recommend the Ford Capri RS3100. For the cars in this category, this one is definitely up there as one of the best ones. It’s got balanced stats across the board with good Launch, Acceleration, and Handling. It’s good for road races, the less technical street races, and even the odd mixed-terrain dirt race. The fact that it’s such a barebones car – like a lot of the Class D cars – means it’s very receptive to modifications. You can find plenty of tune set ups for the Ford Capri that will boost its performance to A or S Classes.