All the fastest cars in Forza Horizon 5

The fastest cars in Forza Horizon 5 are super expensive hypercars, capable of going well over 200mph and sometimes 300mph. However, that power means they’re not always the easiest to control, so you’ll need to be skilled behind the wheel if you want to actually win races with them – fastest doesn’t necessarily equal the best and we’ve got a separate Forza Horizon 5 best cars guide for different scenarios.

But fast cars are still a lot of fun to drive in Forza Horizon 5 – they just might be too fast to be practical for some races. They’re still excellent for open world activities such as Speed Traps, Speed Zones, and Danger Signs. If you want to experience the highest speeds in Forza Horizon 5, I’ve detailed the fastest cars in the game below.

Forza Horizon 5 fastest cars

These are the fastest cars in FH5 that are available to all players (that means no special cars or premium car packs) when bought as standard with no tuning upgrades:

2020 Koenigsegg Jesko Speed rating: 10 Price: 2,800,000 CR



2017 Koenigsegg Agera RS Speed rating: 10 Price: 2,000,000 CR



2015 Koenigsegg One:1 Speed rating: 10 Price: 2,800,000 CR



2018 Bugatti Chiron Speed rating: 10 Price: 2,400,000 CR



2011 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport Speed rating: 9.9 Price: 2,200,000 CR



2012 Hennessey Venom GT Speed rating: 9.8 Price: 1,200,000 CR



2019 Bugatti Divo Speed rating: 9.6 Price: 3,000,000 CR



2019 McLaren Speedtail Speed rating: 9.6 Price: 2,250,000 CR



These are all cutting edge cars that can go incredibly quickly but, as I’ve said, faster isn’t always better. These cars become quite unstable and difficult to control even well below their top speeds, with turning being near-impossible, often sending you into a violent spin when you do start to change direction – although this can be genuinely helpful when it comes to scoring a Forza Horizon 5 Ultimate Skill Chain.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that the extensive tuning system in Forza Horizon 5 means you can very easily turn A,B,C, and even D-class motors into S2-rated drag-strip monsters. You can of course upgrade the above cars too, making them easier to handle or even faster, nudging them into X-tier where the fastest cars are – again, how practical this is for proper racing is up for debate, but it sure is fun.

