How to get an Ultimate Skill Chain in Forza Horizon 5

Scoring a Forza Horizon 5 Ultimate Skill Chain might sound tricky but there are ways you can quite easily hit the score threshold in free roam and in races. While reaching such a high score of over 20,000 points is useful for getting Skill Points, there are occasionally seasonal challenges in Forza Horizon 5 that require you to perform such a feat in a particular car, which can certainly complicate things.

With that in mind, I’ve detailed what an Ultimate Skill Chain in Forza Horizon 5 actually is, and the easiest way to get one in free roam by driving at ridiculously high speeds.

How to perform a Forza Horizon 5 Ultimate Skill Chain

(Image credit: Xbox Games Studios)

An Ultimate Skill Chain is just any Skill Chain worth over 20,000 points before multipliers. That means you need to continue performing tricks without crashing or otherwise ending your Skill Chain until the score at the top of your screen exceeds 20,000 points, at which point you’ll see an “Ultimate Skill Chain” banner appear. Once you’ve done that, you can slow down, bank your score, and hopefully complete any challenges you were going for.

Here’s the best strategy that I’ve found for getting an Ultimate Skill Chain in Forza Horizon 5 during free roam:

Pick one of your fastest cars in Forza Horizon 5 or upgrade the car you specifically need to drive to make it as fast as possible. Ideally this car should also have as many Forza Horizon 5 Car Mastery perks unlocked to make Skill Chain scoring easier. Head to either end of the central highway that runs across Mexico and drive all the way to the other end at full throttle. Maintaining a high speed will continuously score Speed tricks and you can risk overtaking other cars while dangerously close to also score Near Miss tricks.

(Image credit: Xbox Games Studios)

Once you reach the opposite end and the highway narrows, slam on the brakes and turn, smashing into destructible trees and barriers as you go to score Drift, One-Eighty, and Wreckage Tricks. When you’re facing the direction you just came from, accelerate back up to top speed as quickly as possible and go all the way back along the highway, scoring more Speed and Near Miss tricks.

This will be more than enough for an Ultimate Skill Chain, and you should get a big enough score that, when the multiplier is applied, you’ll get at least one Skill Point.

Of course, with all the extra tricks you can score during races, there are opportunities to score Ultimate Skill Chains across the game, but you’ll need to pick the best Forza Horizon 5 cars for the job rather than just the fastest! It’s also worth checking out the Forza Horizon 5 solar panel farm to build a Skill Chain from wrecking the place.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.