Where to find Forza Horizon 5 solar panels and smash them

If you’re looking for Forza Horizon 5 solar panels for in-game challenges or Accolades we’ve got all the information you need. This week, during the winter dry season in Series 1 of Forza Horizon 5, players can complete the ‘Shocking’ Forzathon Daily Challenge which is done by smashing 20 solar panels in under 30 seconds. It’s a very easy challenge to do if you know the right spot near Mulege and the main Horizon Festival Site. Completing it will also get you 20 Forzathon Points to spend in the Forzathon store. Here’s what you need to know on where to find Forza Horizon 5 solar panels and how to smash them.

Where to find Forza Horizon 5 solar panels

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

There is a solar panel facility which can be found just south of the main highway that runs almost the length of the map. The solar panels are southeast of the main Horizon Festival Site and northeast of the town of Mulege. They are visible on the map as a little cluster of light dots arranged in a rectangle.

How to complete the Forza Horizon 5 Shocking Forzathon Daily Challenge

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

You might be on the lookout for solar panels if you need to complete a daily challenge, such as the Shocking Forzathon Daily Challenge in the winter dry season week of Series 1, or for the Total Eclipse Accolade. You can find the Shocking daily challenge under the list of Forzathon Daily Challenges in the Festival Playlist page found on the pause menu.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Sudios)

To complete the Shocking daily challenge, you need to drive to the solar panel facility and just drive into as many panels as you can as quickly as possible. We recommend choosing a large, off-road car that will allow you to build up decent speed on the dirt track so that you can plough through the solar panels. Something like the Ford Bronco or Warthog – which we reckon is one of the Forza Horizon 5 best cars, especially for free roam activities. There are so many solar panels in this area that this challenge is incredibly difficult to fail. It’s a good idea to drive in a straight line through as many panels as you can and then turn around for another strafing run through more panels.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

For the Total Eclipse Accolade, you need to destroy 100 solar panels while driving the 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX although. There is no time limit so you can destroy the required solar panels whenever. You can find this Accolade under the ‘Discovery’ tab within the ‘Discovery & Collections’ page of Accolades.