How to get the Lamborghini Revuelto in Forza Horizon 5

Unlocking the Forza Horizon 5 Lamborghini Revuelto is very simple, as you can add it to your garage for free just by winning a single race. The Revuelto is Lamborghini’s latest high-performance car and that alone means it’s a highly desirable car for Forza Horizon 5 players looking for something entirely new.

It’s not quite one of the fastest cars in Forza Horizon 5, but it’s still capable of reaching well over 200mph and handles nicely, making it great to take into races and well worth having in your collection in general. Here’s exactly what you need to do to unlock the Lamborghini Revuelto in Forza Horizon 5.

How to unlock the Forza Horizon 5 Revuelto

To unlock the Revuelto in FH5 for free, you need to complete the “Horizon Stadium Circuit Pro” Accolade which just requires you to win a race on the Horizon Stadium Circuit (note that this Accolade says you also need to complete the Horizon Stadium Circuit Rookie Accolade, but you can complete both in a single race to unlock the Revuleto).

The best way to do this is to drive to the blue Road Race icon of the Stadium Circuit race on the northwest side of El Estadio Horizon (southwest of Guanajuato) and start a solo race to drive against AI-controlled racers. To make it as easy as possible to win, you can even turn the Drivatar difficulty all the way down too.

After crossing the finish line in 1st place, you will complete the Horizon Stadium Circuit Pro Accolade and can claim the Revuelto as a reward from the Accolades menu, adding it straight to your collection. To do this, pause the game to bring up the Campaign menu, click the Accolades tile, then open the Road Racing category. Scroll all the way to the end to find the Horizon Stadium Circuit Pro Accolade and press A/X to collect the Revuelto.

Now you can drive it around and score points with Forza Horizon 5 Ultimate Skill Chains. These will help you get Skill Points for Forza Horizon 5 Car Mastery Perks, which will in turn let you get even more rewards while driving the Revuelto.

