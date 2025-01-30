Forza Horizon 5 is the latest Xbox game to make the leap to PS5, and it's launching this spring with all of the same content and DLC
There's also a new update called Horizon Realms coming to all platforms
Microsoft has announced that Forza Horizon 5 is crossing the console divide from Xbox Series X to PS5.
In a news release, Microsoft pegged Forza Horizon 5 for release on PS5 "this spring" but didn't nail down a specific release date. The racing game will arrive on PS5 with all of the same content and DLC as the Xbox and PC version, and cross-play has been confirmed.
In addition, there's a new update called Horizon Realms coming to all platforms that "will give players the chance to explore a curated collection of some of the community’s favorite previously released Evolving Worlds, alongside some other surprises."
Released in 2021, Forza Horizon 5 brings all the thrills of racing to an open-world format based in Mexico and adds new modes such as hide-and-seek. We were pretty keen on it upon release and gave it a perfect score in our Forza Horizon 5 review.
"Forza Horizon 5 is a stunning and beautifully crafted entry in the series that's full of memorable races, creativity, and fantastic additions," we said, also calling it "Playground Games' most exciting and beautifully crafted entry yet." No pressure for Fable 4 or anything like that, then.
Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has softened its stance on Xbox exclusives, with various older games like Hi-Fi Rush and Grounded jumping to consoles like the PS5, Nintendo Switch, and so on. Even newer games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle have been released with less exclusivity in mind, though PlayStation fans are still waiting on that one.
Speaking in a recent interview, Xbox boss Phil Spencer explained that "there is no reason for me to put a ring fence around any game" when asked about Starfield's future platform plans.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
"Our strategy is to allow our games to be available," he said "Game Pass is an important component of playing the games on our platform, but to keep games off of other platforms, that's not a path for us. It doesn't work for us."
We're still waiting for Starfield to cross the console divide, but Forza Horizon 5? No longer.
Doom: The Dark Ages will release simultaneously for PS5 and Xbox Series X when it lands in May, because the director told Phil Spencer he "wanted to sell it on all platforms."
Iain joins the GamesRadar team as Deputy News Editor following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When not helping Ali run the news team, he can be found digging into communities for stories – the sillier the better. When he isn’t pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new hat, you’ll find him amassing an army of Pokemon plushies.
Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector review – "A smart sequel that takes everything that worked from the stellar original and expands"
If Nintendo wants Switch 2 to beat Switch 1, all it needs to do is stop pretending the Wii U wasn't its best console and bring back its most defining feature
RTX 50 series stock is vanishing before my eyes, but I'm counting on one retailer