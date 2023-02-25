Forza Horizon 5's next expansion, Rally Adventure, is out next month

Forza Horizon 5's next expansion, Rally Adventure, will release on March 29.

The new content – the second expansion to come to the racer since it released in 2021 – features an "entirely new system of deformable terrain" and 10 new cars.

"Your Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure is here!" Playground Games teases. "Drive purpose-built rally monsters and conquer the rugged Sierra Nueva. Join three rally teams and attack Horizon’s most thrilling routes ever in Horizon Rally and Horizon Races.

"Feel the intensity of massive dust trails and deformable sand roads in 10 new cars and experience the bursting flames of anti-lag. Explore dramatic craters, an abandoned quarry and an entirely smashable palm forest."

The base Forza Horizon 5 game is available for no extra cost if you're a Xbox Game Pass subscriber, but you'll need to buy the expansion or the Premium Add-Ons bundle to access the Rally Adventure DLC.

As for the other Forza racer? Forza Motorsport has allegedly been delayed to the end of 2023 (opens in new tab). Turn 10 Studios unveiled more of the new Forza Motorsport as part of Xbox Developer Direct (opens in new tab) earlier this year, but whilst we didn't get a concrete release date at the time, fans still hoped that Forza Motorsport's release would get a tighter time frame than the original spring 2023 window (or Q2 for those of you in the Southern hemisphere).

Instead, the latest teaser for the racer - which is set to launch for Xbox Series X and S and PC - offers a far less specific "2023" release window, leading some to think that the Q2 release date has now slipped into later in the year.