Xbox Developer Direct live coverage - All the news as it happens

Was that an exploding clown? Here's me thinking vampires were the scariest thing in this game. That was an example of a side quest outside the main mission too, trying to save and protect survivors.

Like Arkane's other games, you can choose to tackle missions in a variety of ways. Here we've got Remi using her gadgets to distract before attacking.

One of the missions seemingly involves returning a lamp to a lighthouse, but because you've pissed off the vampires, they call in a Vampire God to give you absolute hell.

It's going to be Arkane's largest setting ever - hand-crafted and packed with environmental storytelling. Seaside boardwalks, haunted forests, and more will be your playgrounds here it seems, but there will also be five bases where you'll receive missions from survivors.

Let's head down to Redfall, Massachusetts shall we?

Saving Redfall until last! So excited for this one.

Elder Scrolls Online: Necron is the name for the next expansion too.

All previous chapters and over 20 DLCs for Elder Scrolls Online are now free for a limited time on Game Pass right now!

Arcanist class is confirmed, and will bring abilities never seen before in the Elder Scrolls Online world. Eastern Morrorwind is our next location too - an area not explored since 1994!

Elder Scrolls Online time - let's see what's next for our adventures in Tamriel.

It's been a while since we've had a "And you can play it now" announcement. What a little treat.

Umm it's coming out TONIGHT? On Game Pass too. Sign us up.

YOU CAN PET THE CAT

When you're not fighting, you're also exploring and working with your friends to take down the bosses at a tech company. Each level has its own take on the rock genre for a soundtrack, and then there's a boss battle at the end of each. These will also feature licensed music.

You can jump, dodge, and parry attacks whenever you want - the key is just feeling the beat. Progress isn't blocked by missing a beat, but you do get more for keeping in rhythm. (Image credit: Tango Gameworks) (Image credit: Tango Gameworks) Our hero Chai also has some friends - including a robot cat called 808. Oh, nice reference there Tango friends.

From Tango Gameworks, makers of The Evil Within comes...something COMPLETELY DIFFERENT!Hi-Fi RUSH is an all-new action game where everything you do syncs to the beat!Available TODAY on Xbox Series X|S via Xbox Game Pass & PC! #DeveloperDirect pic.twitter.com/B7kAmJT9rpJanuary 25, 2023 See more This is a rhythm action game, where your attacks need to flow with the beat in order to get more powerful - and more awesome. You're playing as a wannabe rockstar who can feel the rhythm of the world. The beat moves the world around you and then you move to the beat. On the beat attacks add more flair and finishing moves too.

And here it is! Hi-Fi Rush from Tango Gameworks! What a unexpected look and feel!

Absolutely loving the Jet Set / Sunset Overdrive vibe on this

Oh hello - this isn't one of the four announced games is it...

Online Racing Mode and building focused career mode mentioned - it had something to do with sim in the name but I didn't catch that. No release date on this one - it's still a "coming 2023" release.

Ooft the ray tracing sounds excellent. But then Turn10's games have always looked stunning.

Forza Motorsport will have 10x more detail in its tracks than any game before it.

It'll launch with 20 environments, and 5 tracks that are brand new to the Forza Motorsport series - alongside some familiar ones too of course.

Lots of audio enhancements too - so definitely time to upgrade my Xbox Series X headset!

That's some seriously shiny car paint folks. Plus you'll get unique and contextually aware dirt and damage build up.

It'll feature over 500 cars at launch with over 800 unique upgrades. Advancements to tech are greater than Forza 5/6/7 combined...

Forza Motorsport is up now and we're already getting claims it's the most "technically advanced racer". We certainly know it's going to be pretty.

And there's a release date! APRIL 18 for Minecraft Legends

You'll need to build your base, gather resources, react to enemy attacks, and constantly evolving your tactics. It sounds brilliant fun!

In the PvP mode, you share your army and resources with your team members, so that no one person can win the battle on their own. The world is procedurally generated in PvP - just like the campaign - which means it's going to be different every time you play. Piglins will also be trying to attack both teams during PvP too, so there's going to be a lot to worry about.

You can play the campaign online with friends as a co-op experience, but also as a 4v4 PvP multiplayer mode too. It's being developed in partnership with Blackbird Interactive too.

Minecraft Legends is kicking things off!

Cheeky reminders of the developers involved for today's Developer Direct. Arkane Austin for Redfall, Mojang Studios for Minecraft Legends, Turn 10 Studios for Forza Motorsport, and ZeniMax Online Studios for Elder Scrolls Online.

This one is so close to that old DVD menu thing, but without the corner drama.

Does anyone else hate it when a countdown leads to another countdown?

Here comes the countdown!

Okay, here we go! As a reminder, you can watch along at Xbox's YouTube (opens in new tab) or Twitch (opens in new tab) channels, or Bethesda's YouTube (opens in new tab) or Twitch (opens in new tab) channels

There's five minutes to go... I wonder what'll be first on the list? My money's on Elder Scrolls Online.

Interestingly, there hasn't been much other chatter about the event, and Microsoft's own Aaron Greenberg has said not to expect more than the four games it has already announced for the show. In a tweet, Greenberg said, "as outlined in this announcement our goal has been to be as transparent as possible on what dev teams/games to expect to see in the show". How many times can I like this tweet? ;-) https://t.co/jL9Zn6zysyJanuary 21, 2023 See more

SOME SURPRISES? That's it for the confirmed appearances, but does Microsoft have any secrets up its... sleeves? Can a global corporation have sleeves? Anyway... Rumor has it that Tango Softworks (the studio behind Ghostwire: Tokyo (opens in new tab) and The Evil Within) has something in development called Hi-Fi Rush. As to what it could be about, that's more of a mystery, so let's see if it does get revealed at today's event.

REDFALL (Image credit: Bethesda) The fourth and final game definitely making an appearance is Arkane's Redfall. It sounds like it's going to be quite a dominating section of the event (which is rumored to last around 44 minutes). Microsoft has said to expect "several minutes of gameplay" that will include single and multiplayer showcases. "Fans can expect to learn more about combat, customization, bosses, the open world, and more." Again, Redfall doesn't currently have a set release date beyond "the first half of 2023". We're definitely hoping that the date gets pinned down for this highly anticipated upcoming Xbox Series X game.

Less than half an hour to go now until the event kicks off properly! Got your snacks ready?

MINECRAFT LEGENDS (Image credit: Microsoft Gaming) Minecraft Legends is also confirmed for some time in the spotlight - and just so happens to also not have a release date. Currently it's just pencilled in for some time in 2023, so perhaps we'll get a narrower window at today's event. Mojang has said that today will be used to showcase the PvP multiplayer experience on offer with Minecraft Legends. We've not seen much of the action-strategy game so far beyond the initial reveal, but we're definitely excited to see more of how we'll be defending the Overworld.

FORZA MOTORSPORT (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios) There will also be an update on Forza Motorsport (opens in new tab) - the upcoming racing sim from Turn10 Studios that was first revealed back in 2020. Last July we got confirmation it's dropping at some point in 'Spring 2023' so it feels ripe for a release date reveal today. We're all longing for Spring, right? According to Microsoft, today's event will be used "to share more gameplay and exciting new details" on the game, which Turn10 has "built from the ground up to take advantage of Xbox Series X|S". We do already have confirmation of some of the vehicles that'll feature in the Forza Motorsport car list (opens in new tab) along with some of the tracks we'll be careering round too.

ELDER SCROLLS ONLINE (Image credit: Microsoft) Let's start with The Elder Scrolls Online. We'll be hearing from studio director Matt Firor about the major Chapter update for 2023 and where in Tamriel we'll be heading this time. According to a leak earlier today (opens in new tab), it seems this update may be called Necrom and introduce a new Arcanist class. Oh, and that new region is allegedly Morrowind too, so that's all very exciting. Today's Developer_Direct stream is being followed up by a standalone ESO Chapter Reveal Event so you'll want to hang around for that one for what Microsoft says will offer "in-depth details ESO players will be keen to know".

We're just an hour away from the Developer_Direct, so let's run down the four games that are definitely making an appearance, shall we?