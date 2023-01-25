Forza Motorsport on Xbox Series X promises better tech advances than Forza 5, 6, and 7 combined

Turn 10 Studios unveiled a meaty look at the new Forza Motorsport as part of today's Xbox Developer Direct.

Sadly, we didn't get a concrete release date, but Forza Motorsport is set to launch for Xbox Series X and S and PC sometime in 2023.

Turn 10 boasts that this is the "most technically advanced racing game ever made," and says that the advances the physics simulation have made are greater than Forza Motorsport 5, 6, and 7 combined."

Forza Motorsport will launch with over 500 cars and 20 environments, each of which will have a variety of tracks to drive on. Five of those locations will be all-new to the series, including Kyalami, which got the deep dive treatment as part of today's video.

Perhaps most impressively, the game features ray traced global illumination running at 4K and 60 frames per second on Xbox Series X. The devs also promise real-time ray tracing "on track", suggesting that you'll get the impressive lighting tech even during gameplay, in contrast to to Forza Horizon 5's ray tracing, which was limited on consoles to the modes where you simply sit and gawk at your car.

The new Forza Motorsport also introduces dynamic weather and time of day for the first time in the series, bringing the feature over from the Horizon series.

Motorsport will also feature a new online racing mode and a "car-building focused single-player career," though no specific details on either were revealed.

