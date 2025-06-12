All P-Switch locations and missions in Mario Kart World

There's no better way to spend downtime between races in Mario Kart World than finding all the P-Switch locations in Free Roam mode. Driving into these large, P-emblazoned blue domes triggers a unique mission. The challenges these missions offer range from time trials and tricky maneuvers to jumping behind the driving seat of much bigger (and sometimes airborne) vehicles. The more missions you complete, the more stickers you unlock for your vehicles.

With over 350 P-Switches in Mario Kart World, finding them all is sure to keep you busy. It's certainly kept us busy! We've searched high and low all over the Mario Kart World map for these collectibles. So, read on for all the P-Switch locations and missions we've found in Mario Kart World.

How many P-Switches are there in Mario Kart World?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

We found 375 P-Switches in Mario Kart World, but estimate there could be between 380 and 400 P-Switches (as some have likely eluded us). Nintendo has not confirmed the exact number of P-Switches in Mario Kart World yet.

Given there's so many P-Switches, we've broken the main map into five smaller maps: the north/northwest, northeast, middle, southeast and west regions.

All P-Switch locations in the central region of Mario Kart World

(Image credit: Nintendo)

These are all the P-Switch locations in the Meadows (light green) region of Mario Kart World:

Race around a tribute to Choco Island 1 - In the middle of the road that runs around the lake near Choco Mountain. Jump into a local amateur race - At the train station to the left of a Yoshi frozen yoghurt shop window (the side with the sign.) Grab some easy blue coins…and one tricky one - On the grass under the "Under the Toad Manufacturing" billboard near a Yoshi frozen yoghurt shop. Grab blue coins among the Para-Biddybugs! - In a field northwest of Peach Stadium. Dash, dash, dash through the thick chocolate! - Enter Choco Mountain from the northwest and find this P-Switch on a corner with yellow road that merges onto the main race course. Focus on the blue coins in a sea of gold! - At the end of the Choco Mountain race track, when you get to the sparklets, turn right instead of making the jump to find a green pipe that takes you to the P-Switch. Watch out for falling chocolate! And rocks! - Drive around the Choco Mountain racetrack. When you get to the northern part of the track you should see a P-Switch to your right, at the foot of a very steep yellow hill. Race along a risky shortcut! - From number 7, drive up the steep yellow hill. You will find the next P-Switch at the top. Take an off road route to Choco Mountain! - Continue along the road leading northeast from the top of the hill and slight right onto the first path at the fork in the road. You'll see the P-Switch in front of you. Show everyone the slopes aren't off limits! - From number 8, follow the main road toward 9, but instead of turning right onto the dirt road, carry along the main road. When you come to a fork in the road, go left, and find a P-Switch on the grass under a yellow road sign. Take to the skies high above Peach Stadium - Left of the Yoshi cake shop on the ground floor of Peach Stadium Trick your way to the top of the gate - Inside Peach Stadium, near the south gate. Slowly drive into the stadium through the gate and to your left, near the main road that goes upward. Instead of going up the road, go through the stacks of tires to the right and drive a short distance to the P-Switch on the paving stones by the toadstool lamp. Clear the lake! Don't become fish food! - On the left, under some covering, as you head toward the roundabout located at the north entrance of Peach Stadium (make sure the stadium and roundabout are in front of you!) Note the shortcut through the stadium's garden! - Outside Peach Stadium, by a wall to the northeast. Collect blue coins along a scenic back route! - In the garden by the bridge leading into the east entrance of Peach Stadium. Use a delicate touch to reach the goal pole - Drive to the very end of the left peninsula south of Peach Stadium, when you get there, you'll see two higher plateaus. Don't go up, instead drive around the right-hand side to find the P-Switch. Race through the figure-eight time trial - On a boulder in the water south of Peach Stadium. It's between the two green kidney-bean-shaped islands, toward the north-east of the right island. Hit the ramps and reach the goal - In the water north of the Star Lake. Chase whoever is tearing up the meadows! - Left of Moo Moo Meadows. Keep driving south from the red windmill until you spot it. Trust that there's a blue coin reason for the pipe - Inside Moo Moo Meadows barn, between four bales of Hay. Bounce up! Drop down! Grab the blue coins! - North of Moo Moo Meadows, at the corner of the crossroad closest to the field where a Toad is sitting on a stack of hay bales. Moove through the herd of cows! - North and slight left of the barn in Moo Moo Meadows, near a Yoshi's food truck. Hop over the meadows and launch to the goal! - On the plateau across from the red windmill in Moo Moo Meadows Gather the scattered blue coins! - Under the green pipe bridge and railway bridge north of Toad's Factory. To the air! To the water! - On a boulder by the river north/north east of Moo Moo Meadows. Head to the part of the river where the map shows a single plateau on the right-hand-side of the river and you'll find it on the opposite side. Race downhill to reach the lake in time! - On the grass beside the railway tracks running north/south to the west of Moo Moo Meadows. Dash up the river and reach the goal! - At the southernmost part of the river, near Moo Moo Meadows. Tear up the mountain pass before time runs out! - Over the bridge east of Moo Moo Meadows, you'll find it on the left, near the cluster of three yellow plateaus. Search fields. Abduct blue coins - East of Toad and north of Moo Moo Meadows, this P-Switch is in a green field near a red tractor. Pick up the blue coins… and maybe a donut at the end? - Near where Toadette is, on a boulder on a plateau south west of a roadside building with several stickers on it. Take the river route to the city! - Drive north from number 30 until you reach the river. The P-Switch is on a boulder on the river bank, beside the bridge. Bounce, bounce, bounce to a grand vantage point! - On a boulder behind the Yoshi shop. Catch the express train to the city! - On a boulder near the train tracks. Take a somewhat-leisurely path to the goal! - Drive a short distance south east from number 33 and you'll see this P-Switch on a boulder. Crash through the Hermity Cone hideouts! - Drive a short distance to the plateau east of number 34, then follow the plateau south east to the next P-Switch (it's on a boulder again). It should be clearly visible. Drive through traffic on the covered roads! - Just before the tunnel near the beach northeast of Crown City. Prove yourself in a SPECIAL test of skill #1 - Drive through the tunnel beside number 36 and keep driving until you reach the next tunnel, but don't enter it. To the right of the tunnel entrance are two orange barriers with a P-Switch hidden behind them. Test your endurance in a race all over town - At the entrance of the Business Hotel in Crown City Race through the dinosaur filled streets - Drive the road that leads up to Bayside Coffee in the south of Crown City. Stop when you reach the start of the building and you'll find a small ledge to the left, behind a metal barrier. The P-Switch, and a green-and-white egg, are there. Take a parkour tour of Crown City! - Across the street from P-Switch 35 is a building with some ivy hanging from it. The P-Switch is on top of the building, behind the Traffic Apparel billboard. Use a passing blue truck's ramp to glide up there. Grab that parking spot! Fast! - On the roof of Yoshi's Food Factory, in central Crown City (there's a Yoshi's Hamburgers sign diagonally across from it). You need to wait for a blue ramp truck to pass and use it to glide onto the rooftop. Alternatively, you can drive to the top of the multi-story car park nearby and glide from there. Ride the urban railings to collect blue coins! - Another rooftop P-Switch. This one is on top of the music store (under a Drink Refresh billboard) in the north of Crown City. Fortunately, you can grind your way to this one. Follow the red building beside the shop around the block until you reach a ramp going downward, toward a much larger pipe. Jump on the pipe and grind to the P-Switch. Gather blue coins on the park's twists and turns! - Behind the West Greens Park sign in western Crown City. "Vined" a way to the trophy of trophies! - Drive directly east from number 39 until you see a plateau in front of you, the P-Switch is to the left, on a boulder. Drift through the parking garage like a legend! - On the top floor of the parking garage in Crown City, to the right of the rainbow ramp. Dodge Bowser's minions on your way to the goal! - Down a side street north of Crown City, on a street left off the main road leading down to the beach. Collect blue coins in a tricky rail-riding challenge! - East of Crown City, at the start of the bridge leading to the island to the east. Next to a Yoshi food truck. Figure out a figure eight to grab the blue coins - On a boulder on a plateau behind the Fire Flower Diner, southwest of Crown City. Check out the secret back-road barrel shortcut! - Drive south from number 48 until you see a forklift and two warehouses close together (next to Yoshi's), the P-Switch is between the buildings. Borrow some upgrades to reach the goal! - South of number 49, on the hard shoulder of the main road. Honk if you like to gather blue coins! - The P-Switch is on a boulder among some trees to the left of a dirt road, southwest of the Mario Kart banner/history sign in this area. Board your chartered flight to the city! - Drive southeast from number 49 to the egg shaped island east of the beach (the top one on the map). Race back through DK Spaceport! - On the level below the large, stacked Donkey Kong barrels at the top of the DK Spaceport. You can get here by driving the race track to the top. Ride the pipes to get the launchpad's blue coins! - On the first floor of DK Spaceport, tucked between two fenced off barrels. Remember the classic Donkey Kong! - In the DK Spaceport, use the elevator to get to the second floor of the launch site. To the north east is a P-Switch in front of a red barrier. Race to get ahead of the explosives! - Leave DK Spaceport through the west exit and slight right toward some blue pipes, the P-Switch is on the road behind them. Practice precise driving in pursuit of blue coins! - From number 56, carry on straight along the road (west) away from DK Spaceport, and you should see some white and blue buildings ahead. The P-Switch is tucked in between these buildings, by some dumpsters. Trick off on vehicles on the way to the spaceport! - In an industrial parking lot south west of DK Spaceport (and west of number 57). Bounce your way to Koopa Troopa beach! - Drive along the bridge running east from Crown City to Faraway Oasis. On the right hand side, behind a red tower structure, is a P-Switch. It's right before the point where the bridge lifts. Receive a whale of a welcome to Peach Stadium! - Keep heading east on the bridge from Crown City to the island east. You'll see a P-Switch on the concrete on the left, tucked behind one of the red suspension towers. Trick your heart out in this challenging trial! - Continue along the bridge east from Crown City and you'll find another P-Switch a short drive away. Rail ride the ropes to the top! - On the northside of the beach in Koopa Troopa Beach. Hard to miss. Collect blue coins on the floating obstacle course - By the floating obstacle course in the water. Race around a tribute to Koopa Beach 1- From the obstacle course, head north west further into the water and you'll find a strip of land with a P-Switch on it. Take a dangerous voyage to the distant city! - Near number 64 is a Yoshi's, go to it and go west from there and angle yourself toward the two windmills/Crown City. You will find another P-Switch on a strip of sand near two question mark boxes. Forgive the messy nature of prototype testing! - In Toad's Factory, between the foot of the steep road that leads up to the Item Box dome and the small pier. East of the orange diggers and seats. Prove yourself in a SPECIAL test of skill #2 - Floating in the water, under the bridge that's southeast of Toad's Factory grounds. Take a tour of Toad's Factory - By the security booth east of Toad's Factory. Race to the very top of the crane! - In the northwest of Toad's Factory, go up the ramp near the Yoshi's and find the P-Switch to your right. Borrow a boat and become unstoppable! - Southwest of Toad's factory, southeast of the bascule bridge, behind an orange shipping container. Note the timing of your jumps! - On the grass beside the road south of Toad's Factory, near a pile of shipping containers. Watch out for the Koopas throwing hammers from nearby floating blocks. Shine bright with Super Star power! - On the grass to the side of the railroad tracks leading south out of Choco Mountain.. Hit the beach! - On a boulder west of the train tracks and east of the river. Weave a route through a pack of Chain Chomps - Beside the pink Mario Kart sign that borders the light green and yellow regions southeast of Peach Stadium. Play some tunes while gathering blue coins! - Between a Toad house and some billboards in the area full of cherry blossoms.

All P-Switch locations in the southeast region of Mario Kart World

(Image credit: Nintendo)

These are all the P-Switch locations in the southeast region, covering the savanna, jungle, Peach Beach, and Salty Salty Speedway (and its surrounding area):

Collect blue coins around the geyser field - Southwest of Faraway Oasis, on a large boulder near the road. Zigzag through the zebra rush - South of Faraway Oasis, between the two tree icons on the map. Make good use of Feathers to reach the goal! - Drive southeast from number 2 and you'll see the P-Switch on a boulder west of the southernmost tree icon on the map. Join the endurance race in the savanna - Next to a Yoshi's northwest of Faraway Oasis. Reach blue coins with the crocodiles' help! - On a boulder in the western part of the river south of Faraway Oasis. Take to the sky and glide along the river valley! - By Yoshi's south of the most southern tree icon on the map Tackle the tricky path up the mountain! - With your back facing the Yoshi's next to number 6, drive to the right and straight through a broken fence. The P-Switch is beside a tree to your right. Use the herd's help to reach the goal! - Just off the road east of the larger tree icon (on the map) southeast of Faraway Oasis. Dodge debris and drift across the waterfall! - On the Faraway Oasis race course, just before the falls. Gather up the blue coins at the riverside safari! - Beside the Yoshi's in the east of Faraway Oasis. Do a tricky U-turn to collect the blue coins in time! - On the side of the road next to a bridge north of Faraway Oasis. Zip past and over the wild dinosaurs! - North of Dino Dino Jungle, on a boulder. You can find it by going to the icon of two trees near where the green and yellow boundaries touch on the map. Glide with gusto! Don't let the T.Rex scare you! - On the roadside, south of the river valley halfway between Dino Dino Jungle and Faraway Oasis. Soar above the falls! - On a boulder beside the river west of the falls (at the bottom). Southeast of Faraway Oasis. Launch up, up, up into the clouds! - On the left of the south road leading into Faraway Oasis. Rush from rock to rock through a busy savanna - With your back to the Yoshi's north/north west of Faraway Oasis, take the road north and drive a short distance. You'll find this P-Switch on the other side of the bridge. Hitch a ride on the runaway truck - On the side of the road, on the westernmost part of the river valley, on the south side. Drop in and out of the downriver tours! - On a boulder by the river east of Faraway Oasis. Brave sand and surf in a beachside race! - On the patch of beach northwest of Dino Dino Jungle. Navigate the schools of fish to reach the goal! - Turn west from number 19 and follow the pier road a short distance. On your left two larger boats (not the yachts). The P-Switch is on the second boat on your left. Trust their backs to get you there! - On the grass to the side of a road on the Dino Dino Jungle racetrack. Take a flying tour through the dome and beyond! - On the hill leading to the ramp you use to glide into the dome in Dino Dino Jungle. Prove yourself on a SPECIAL test of skill #4 - Get a nice speed boost and drive off the edge you find number 97 on (to the right of the rainbow ramp), so you land in the fenced off area where you'll find this P-Switch. It can take a few tries. Brave the dome in pursuit of blue coins! - On the grass inside the dome in Dino Dino Jungle. Get a lift from the brachiosauruses - Drive along the road northeast from Dino Dino Jungle until you reach a tunnel where you'll find the P-Switch inside. Grab the blue coins the Piranha Plants want! - Keep driving through the tunnel you found number 25 and you'll reach the next P-Switch, near some ravenous Piranha Plants. Ramp of the triceratops! - Drive the road northwest from number 26 and you'll see this P-Switch on a boulder to your left a little down the road. Travel the savanna and visit the giant waterfalls! - Drive northeast from number 27 and you'll find this P-Switch on a boulder by the river. Ride Ivy Piranha Plant vines to get blue coins! - Drive up the river from number 28, hugging the riverbank to your right. You'll find this P-Switch on a boulder after a short drive. Pluck the blue coins from the savanna sky! - On the north riverbank of the strip of land north of number 29 (the one with the block icon on the map). Climb to great heights to reach the sky block! - On the river bank west of the Great ? Block Ruins. Gather blue coins among the gold of the ruins! - Keep driving straight along the track from the Great ? Block Ruins starting line until you reach an area with stacked golden blocks, the P-Switch will be behind some to your left. Bounce along the cloud tops! - Keep racing along the Great ? Block Ruins racetrack until you reach the cloud. There's a P-Switch on a platform to your right that you need to glide or bounce to. Race along a tricky path over ancient ruins! - On a platform with a Yoshi store on it in Great ? Block Ruins. Bound from block to cloud to reach the goal! - Drop to the bottom of Great ? Block Ruins (where the huge fountain is) and drive northwest to find this P-Switch in the water. Carefully nab some blue coins and enjoy some sea air! - Northeast of Greta ? Block Ruins, east of the block icon on the map, on a boulder beside the train tracks slightly west of the bit of beach that juts out. Catch major air to get to the goal! - From number 36, go east onto the jutting beach to find this P-Switch next to the train station. Zigzag downhill to reach the goal! - On a boulder slightly northwest from the block icon on the map, north of Great ? Block Ruins. Follow the Ivy Piranha Plants to blue coins! - West of number 38, go around the plateau and pass under the Mario Kart sign. The P-Switch will be on your right, on a ruin. Seek the sea breeze past those windmills! - Drive north from number 39, toward the windmills on the higher plateau. There's a P-Switch on a boulder slightly north of the Yoshi's. Put the flower petal to the metal! - Drive east from number 40, toward the beach. Once on the beach, drive south to find a P-Switch on the sand beside the grass. Crash the seaside blue-coin party! - Drive north along the beach from number 41 until you reach a Yoshi's burger shack. The P-Switch is on the roof. Brave the waterspouts on the high seas! - Continue driving north along the beach. After a short distance, you'll see this P-Switch tucked between two boats on the grass. Clear the windmill! - On a boulder just off the road, near the windmills. Slightly northwest of number 40. Mind the giraffes as you rocket toward blue coins! - Take the road leading west from number 44, and go right when the dirt road forks. The P-Switch is on the road, southeast of a tree icon on the map. Thank the crocodiles for their notable help! - Next to the main road beside the river, northwest of number 45. Ride the lines and collect the blue coins! - On the grass beside the train tracks, next to the bridge the train tracks run over. Slightly east of number 46. Blitz to the beach! Go, go, go! - Cross the train track bridge beside number 47 and take a left at the other side. Stay close to the plateau on your right and follow it around to the P-Switch. It's beside a big rock. Save blue coins from the waves of the whirlpool! - In the water northwest of Faraway Oasis, look in the whirlpool. Bash through certain boxes for a boost! - In Salty Salty Speedway, on the roof of a building that has a Yoshi's on it. Gather the blue coins of the enchanting mermaid! - On the roof of a building west of the mermaid statue in Salty Salty Speedway. Take a shortcut to stay dry and reach the goal! - In the northwest of Salty Salty Speedway, near the top of the canal. Across from a car wash sign. Follow the pipes and slender paths to the goal! - On a grassy plateau south of the river west of Salty Salty Speedway. Tour the islands on the way to the goal! - Drive to the islands east of Salty Salty Speedway. On a small island to the southwest of the first main island, you'll find this P-Switch. Join in on the race around the deserted island! - This P-Switch can be found on the western side of the second island, by a shipwreck, Find this P-Switch on the northwest side of the first island, on the sand. Mush-zoom through town and to the goal! - South/southwest in Peach Beach, beside a building covered in flowers and pink decoration. Soar to the VIP-seating tower! - On a rooftop in the northwest of Peach Beach. Glide to get up there. Cut through the Shy Guy water show! - Drive into the water north of number 58 and take a right, hugging the wall. You'll come across a sandy area with a green pipe and this P-Switch. Hop for boosts as Cheep Cheeps cheer you on! - On a boulder in the river that runs between Cheep Cheep Falls and Salty Salty Speedway. Halfway between the two. Watch for Dragoneels while racing on the lake! - Southwest of the lake that's southwest of Cheep Cheep Falls, on a boulder on the river bed. Brave the buffalo stampedes from both sides - On the side of the main road northwest from number 46.

All P-Switch locations in the northeast region of Mario Kart World

(Image credit: Nintendo)

These are all the P-Switch locations in the northeast region, covering the DK Pass arctic region, the areas around Cheep Cheep Falls, Dandelion Depths, and Wario's Galleon:

Cross treacherous bluffs to reach the Goal Pole! - On a click southwest of Cheep Cheep Falls, slightly northwest of the roadside Yoshi's. Gather blue coins on the Thwompy-Whampy wall! - Northeast of the lake to the southwest of Cheep Cheep Falls, on the ruins near the railway tracks and bridge. Barrel through hay bales to bag blue coins! - Drive northwest toward the cluster of two yellow platforms shown on the map, West of Cheep Cheep Falls. Go slightly north of the platforms icon until you see a Yoshi's. Across from the Yoshi's, in a field, you'll find this P-Switch. Soar along a secret route to Cheep Cheep Falls! - Southeast from number 3, near a Mushroom Pistol billboard. Show off a very dangerous way to board a train! - Drive south/southwest from number 4, hugging the wall to your left and you'll find this P-Switch a short drive away. Steer the Ivy Piranha Plant vine toward the goal! - West of Cheep Cheep Falls and southwest of number 3, in a field by the roadside. Scoop up what the Super Koopas drop! - East of the cluster of three yellow plateaus northwest of Cheep Cheep Falls. Look out! Look out again! Look out some more! - On a boulder by the winding road southeast of number 7. Make use of the vehicles along the riverbank - Follow the river that runs east from Moo Meadows to Dandelion Depths and you'll find the P-Switch is on the left of the river (when coming from Moo Moo Meadows), shortly after the Toad campfire. Collect the blue coins on the slackline course - On the opposite side of the river from number 9 is a cliff with several plateaus, this P-Switch is sitting on the second lowest one, so drive around to the top and drop down to it. Go with the flow to collect blue coins! - Northeast of number 8, on a boulder on the west side of the river. Grab the truck to barrel through the shortcuts! - On the road side, southwest of Dandelion Depths, by the river. Seek peace by climbing the falls! - From the starting line in Cheep Cheep Falls, turn around then go left to find this P-Switch on a patch of land in the water. Pursue zen by collecting the blue coins! - To the side of the racetrack in the north/northwest of Cheep Cheep Falls. Harmonise with the world by ringing the bell! - In the cave with the waterfall in the north of Cheep Cheep Falls. Gracefully grab blue coins amongst falling leaves! - By the train tracks that run over the easternmost river, north of Cheep Cheep Falls. Race up the Parra-Biddybud-covered bridge! - In the middle of the racecourse in Dandelion Depths, fairly central. Prove yourself in a SPECIAL test of skill #3! - On a platform just before number 17. Use the rock on the right to jump up to the wall and scale it to the platform. The P-Switch is at the end of the platform, on the right. Jump, jump, jump, jump, jump, jump, jump… jump! - Drop to the bottom of Dandelion Depths then use the nearby ramp to glide onto the road above, where you'll find the P-Switch. Take a Yoshi's to-go bag! Or seven! Or eleven! - On a boulder in the grassy area west of Dandelion Depths. Trick your heart out to reach the mountaintop! - A short drive northwest of number 20, on the opposite side of the road. Grab blue coins on the way to Dandelion Depths! - Drive north from number 21 until you reach the river. The P-Switch is on the river bed on the opposite side. Surf the waves as Bulbers look on! - Drive north from Salty Salty Speedway and across the bridge toward DK Pass. When you reach the other side of the bridge, drop down onto the beach on your right and drive north to find the P-Switch on a boulder. Master the Feather to make it to the goal! - Follow the main road northwest from number 23 and you'll come across a P-Switch on a boulder to the left, just after the Mario Kart sign. Display precision driving to gather blue coins! - By a Yoshi's ice cream shop, off the main road. Tackle the chilly course on the lake! - On a boulder on the southern side of the lake west of DK Pass. Hitch a ride on the train to reach the goal! - South/southwest of number 26, by the railway tracks that go over a bridge. Power past Fuzzies with gathering blue coins! -Follow the train tracks the run northwest and you'll find this P-Switch in the snow on the left of the tracks. Drive northeast from number 28, toward the lake's bridge. Just north of the bridge, on the lake's western side, you'll find this P-Switch. Collect blue coins among the Snow Pokeys! - On the side of the road north of the lake near DK Pass. Across the road from three ski chalets. Squeeze through traffic jams to reach the goal! - Continue along the road northwest from number 30, and when it splits, take the left road. You'll find a P-Switch on the right-hand side of the road. Hustle up and down to gather the blue coins! - Follow the instructions for number 30, but instead of taking a left, take the right road to find a P-Switch on the right-hand side of the road. Show your skill by gliding a really long way! - In the snow a very short drive northeast from number 32. Grab blue coins as snowballs descend the slopes! - On the slopes, northwest of DK Pass. Slalom downhill and pick up the blue coins! - On the snow to the side of the road. Grab blue coins between Frost Piranha attacks! - West of Sky-High Sundae, on the side of the road, beside the Toadette Ice Cream signs. Note the wind on the way to the goal! - From number 36, drive a short distance along the road south and you'll see a P-Switch on the left of the road. Slice through ice-skating practice! - From number 36, drive past the Toadette ice cream signs onto the icy road and you'll find the next P-Switch on the left of the road after a short drive. Race against the icy avian assault! - Continue along the icy road, taking a hard left when it forks to continue on the ice. Keep driving and you'll find this P-Switch on the right-hand side of the road, next to a Mario Kart sign. Brave the unfinished shortcut! - Continue driving the icy road from number 39 and you'll come across another P-Switch, this time on the left of the road. Take some Green Shells for luck! - Drive the icy road south/southeast from Starview Peak and you'll come across this P-Switch on the road. Drop into the Shy Guy snowboarding competition! - West of the train station in DK Pass, between some trees. Prove yourself in a SPECIAL test of skill #5! - Drive onto the platform under the DK Pass sign and forward to hit the rainbow ramp. There's a P-Switch on a platform northwest that can only be reached by gliding. C-c-collect the blue coins at DK Pass! - North of number 43, on a similar platform, but this one you can grind to. Race through the empty stands to the goal! - In the stands in the east/northeast of DK Pass. Clear your path with some fireballs! - Southeast of DK Pass, by a Mario Kart banner. Put your trust in the waterspout winds! - Drive southeast from number 46, toward the sea, and you'll find this P-Switch on a boulder just before the water's edge. Soar to Salty Salty Speedway! - Drive west from number 47 and you'll find this P-Switch on a boulder in the grass. Follow the coin-strewn path to the goal! - In the ruins of an old castle or tower, northwest in Wario's Galleon. Take a nonstop flight from tower to tower! - At the top of the tower in the southwest of Wario's Galleon. Rescue the blue coins from the whirlpool! - On a strip of land in the sea, south of Wario's Galleon. It's between several large, craggy rocks. Brave the storm and gather blue coins! - On one of the islands west of Wario's Galleon. Watch for the snowball hazards ahead! - East of DK pass and northwest of Wario's Galleon, on the side of the road which connects with an icy road. Gather blue coins while penguins put on a parade! - Continue from 53 onto the icy lake and turn left. You'll see a Yoshi truck on your left and the P-Switch is a short drive after it, also on the left. Race around a tribute to Vanilla Lake! - A short drive southeast from number 54 on the icy road. Time your mushroom to bust through to the goal! - On a platform above the Yoshi's shop, in south Sky-High Sundae. Perform a bold escape through the ice-cream ravine! - In the pink ice cream section of the Sky-High Sundae racetrack. Reach the top of the rotating ice-cream cone! - Drive the Sky-High Sundae racecourse, and when the track divides into pink and green lanes, follow the green lane. On the right, you'll see a green Fruit Cream ice cream cone which has a small platform with a green pipe below its top. Grind the border of the lane then jump off to enter the pipe. This takes you to a platform where you'll find this P-Switch. Put the pedal to the metal! Go, go, go! - On the side of the road by the southwest entrance to Starview Peak. Weave through the most dangerous traffic ever! - Northeast of Dandelion Depths, on the side of the road near a crossroad junction and a bridge. Where the Dandelion Depths terrain begins to turn into snow. Show off rail tricks while gathering blue coins! - By the train tracks north of Dandelion Depths (but in snowy terrain). Grab all the snowmen's blue coins! - Drive northeast from number 61 until you spot a campsite with a campfire on your right. The P-Switch is on a boulder beside it. Use the Mushrooms to blitz to the station! - Drive out of Starview Peak using the westmost entrance/exit, when the icy road splits into two, take the right path. Shortly after, you'll find this P-Switch in the road. Scale the slipper slope to reach the goal! - Follow the instructions for 63, but instead of taking the right path, take the left path. You'll find this P-Switch in the road. Soar high above the slopes! - Go back to Starview Peak. This time, take the southernmost exit (the frozen waterfall). Drop down one level and you'll find this P-Switch. Boost through a rugged cross-country route! - Return to Starview Peak and head toward the southwest entrance. Before you start the track, however, look down to your right and you'll see a platform with this P-Switch on it. Drop down (or wall scale) to get to it. Weave past frost Piranha attacks for blue coins! - On a plateau southwest of Starview Peak. Join the snowballs in a race downhill! - South of number 67, by a road next to a Mario Kart sign. Sail through the sky and rush to the goal! - Southwest of number 68, beside a Yoshi's burger spot. Loop around the observatory and grab blue coins! - Drive the Starview Peak racecourse until the path divides into two. Take the green road, but shortly after drop down to the left onto a green level below. Drive into the green pipe on this level, which takes you to the top of the observatory. Next, use the ramp to drive off the top and land on the starry road below. On this track you'll find this P-Switch. Watch out for attacks from Ice Bros.! - Follow the instructions for number 70, but drop down to the starry road below the one number 70 is on. You'll find the P-Switch here.

All P-Switch locations in the northwest region of Mario Kart World

(Image credit: Nintendo)

These are all the P-Switch locations in the northwest region, covering the forest and volcano regions:

Take a peek into a ghostly cinematic universe! - In the main screening area of Boo Cinema, on the green ramp in the upper seating area. Race during a truly immersive movie experience! - From number one, drive down the green ramp and before the rainbow ramp, go right. There's a P-Switch on the platform below. Drop down to it. Ride the rails out to the cinema lobby! - From number two, drive toward the cinema screen to find the P-Switch in front of it. Race around a tribute to Ghost Valley 1! - On the boardwalk directly south of the Boo Cinema entrance. Race around a tribute to Ghost Valley 3! - From number 4, drive straight along the boardwalk going east along to find this P-Switch near the bottom of the staircase. Climb the camera cranes! Ready… action! - Drive up the staircase beside number five and into Boo Cinema. This P-Switch is inside, on your left. Race from bridge to bridge in the haunted swamp! - From number five, drive toward the stairs nearby, but go right instead of up them. Keep driving straight and you'll find this P-Switch near a Mario Kart banner. Brave the haunted forest! - On the plateau southwest of number 7. Travel downstream to Acorn Heights! - Southwest of number eight on the map are three tree icons in a triangle. Drive to the leftmost tree symbol to find this P-Switch on a grassy plateau. Glide through the tree canopy! - Drive south from number nine toward the section of the river that forks three ways. By the main road, just before the river, is a Boo Cinema sign (near the Yoshi's), the P-Switch is found on the grass slightly east of this sign behind some metal railings. Ride the rail! Ride the line! Get to the goal! - Drive north from number 10, toward the two tree icons east of the river on the map. You'll find this P-Switch by the railway tracks slightly southeast of the southernmost tree icon. Overcome the sinking feeling to collect blue coins! - Southwest of Boo Cinema, beside the railway tracks near the haunted swamp. Race around a tribute to Ghost Valley 2! - Continue a short distance northwest of number 12, hugging the side of the swamp. You'll see this P-Switch on the boardwalk to your right. I found the easiest way to get there is to teleport to Boo Cinema and then drive southwest along the boardwalk. Show the swamp power of superstars! - From number 13, drive toward the Mario Kart banner nearby to find a P-Switch on the right-hand side of the road, where it forks. Navigate the jumps of the narrow back roads! - From number 15, drive along the left road until you reach a heavily wooded area (shortly after the gnarly tree on your left). Where the road bends, look left between the trees to find this P-Switch. Collect the blue coins the Wigglers have hoarded! - Southeast of the lake that's south of Acorn Heights. On the grass beside the road. Collect blue coins on a figure-eight path! - Follow the road a short distance northwest from number 16 and you'll see a large tree stump with this P-Switch and a rainbow ramp on it. Scoop up blue coins in the Skeeters' water hole! - In the grass northwest of the lake south of Acorn Heights. Collect the blue coins of the great staircase! - On the eastern side of the river northwest of Mario Circuit. The P-Switch is on a boulder near the foot of the steep staircase. Race on a wild route through the woodlands! - From number 19, follow the river south a short distance until you see Piranha Plants on the road to your left. This P-Switch is by some flower patches left of the Piranha Plants. Use the flower petals to reach the giant apple! - On a plateau southeast of the giant tree with a Mario Kart banner inside. Climb up, up, up on Ivy Piranha Plants! - On a giant lily pad in the water southeast of Acorn Heights. Manoeuvre through the leisurely moose herd! - To the side of the road on the eastern side of the river southeast of Acorn Heights. Hurry upstream and reach the goal! - On a lilypad in the water southwest of Acorn Heights, near a Yoshi's. Endure a storm of acorns! - A short drive northwest from number 24, on the grass by the roadside. Collect blue coins as you descend the lily valley! - To the right-hand side of the road on the Acorn Heights racetrack, in the area filled with giant lilies. Wiggle past the Wigglers on your way to the goal! - Continue along the race track (staying on the ground level) from number 26, and you'll find this P-Switch a short distance away, again on the right-hand side of the track. Round up the blue coins at the riverside campsite! - Follow the river that runs southwest from Acorn Heights. You'll come across a campsite on the river bed. The P-Switch is on the grass on the opposite side of the river from the campsite. Collect blue coins around the control tower! - Teleport to Mario Circuit. As soon as you spawn, go through the green pipe on your left. You're teleported to the rooftop under the huge Mario statue, where you'll find this P-Switch. Launch off the quarter pipe and get massive air! - Drive northeast off the roof behind number 29 and you'll find this P-Switch on the side of the road. Weave through traffic and Chargin' Chucks! - Northwest of Mario Circuit (outside the race track), on the grass by the main road. Test yourself in a tough time trial challenge! -On the northern side of Mario circuit, in front of the garages. Jump, jump, jump your way through Mario Circuit! - Drive northeast from number 32, this P-Switch is on a grassy hill overlooking the road and Mario Circuit racetrack. Ride the rope and soar to the goal! - Drive toward the east entrance/exit of Mario Circuit and you'll find this P-Switch on the grass beside a tree to the left of the dirt road, just after the point the circuit road meets the dirt road. Say "hi" to the Mario statue as you soar by! - From number 34, continue along the dirt road a short distance until you reach the blocks on the left-hand side of the road. Go left, past the blocks, off road and continue along the grass to find this P-Switch. Practice acrobatics and make a tricky landing! - Drive southeast toward the single green plateau icon on your map. This P-Switch is on the grass beside the plateau Power upstream with the might of the stars! - From number 36, drive northeast toward the river, and then follow it north. On the western side of the river, near a green pipe bridge, you'll find this P-Switch on the riverbed. Evade the Spikes' attacks and reach the goal! - Follow the river south, and then southwest toward Moo Moo Meadows. When you reach a toad campsite, take a right to join the main road, then turn left. You'll see this P-Switch on the grass to your right, near some blocks. Lead the way, Ivy Piranha Plants! From number 38, drive along the road going west until you see a dirt road on your left. Drive a short distance down the dirt road and you'll find the P-Switch on your right, behind some trees. Pass beneath the signal bugs at the right time! - On the hard shoulder beside a Yoshi's. Hop from line to line to collect blue coins! - On a boulder on a plateau northeast of Toad's Factory. Next to the rail tracks and a large electrical pylon. Cut across traffic and grab the blue coins! - Drive northeast from number 41 until you reach the railway bridge, then drop onto the main road below. Drive a short distance north (toward the Yoshi's) and you'll find the P-Switch on the left-hand side of the road, behind a barrier. Zip by Fish Bones on the way to the hot springs! - From number 42, continue along the road toward the Yoshi's until you reach the bridge. Once you reach the bridge, turn left and drive into the river. Drive upstream a short distance to find this P-Switch on a boulder on the riverbed on your right-hand side. Go on a wilderness adventure and reach the goal! - From number 43, drive downstream. You'll find this P-Switch on the grass on your right, next to a green pipe bridge, just west of Mario Circuit. Chase the train and follow the tracks! - Drive east from number 44, until you reach the train tracks. Follow the tracks south until you see some log piles to your right. The P-Switch is on a plateau beside the piles. Show everyone how to ride the wall! - Race along the Dry Bones Burnout racetrack, sticking to the bottom level. You'll eventually come across a P-Switch in the southeast of the course, on the right-hand side of the road. Balance on the tightrope to gather blue coins! - From the starting line in Dry Bones Burnout, path the road right toward Yoshi's van, but pivot left, before the van, to drive up a plateau. You'll find the P-Switch on the plateau. Dodge the fireballs and collect blue coins! - Start P-Switch mission 47 and then quit it. Drive along the rail/tightrope in front of you to reach another plateau with this P-Switch on it. Ride geysers and shoot through the rings to the goal! - Drive south from Dry Bones Burnout to the hot springs. You'll find this P-Switch on a strip of land near the stairs. Collect blue coins in the hot springs! - Southwest of number 49, on the southernmost strip of land among the hot springs. Grab the blue coins around the spooky graveyard! - Take the east exit from the hot spring and drive along the road until you see this P-Switch on a boulder on your left. Weave through the road crowded with Dry Bones! - Continue along the road from number 51, and where it forks, drive straight toward the mausoleum. The P-Switch is on the roof of the mausoleum. Race along a course filled with Bowser's minions! - From the starting line in Bowser's Castle, take the road going left to find this P-Switch on the track. Hitch a ride in the helicopter and flee a fiery fate! - Drop down to the ramps leading up to Bowser's Castle and you'll find a P-Switch on the slope just southeast of the entrance. Perform tricks without plunging into lava pools! - Teleport back to Bowser's castle. Instead of taking a left, drive straight along the road on your right until you see a small (not large) green pipe on your right-hand side. The P-Switch is beside it. Hop along the walls of Bowser's castle - Continue forward (southwest) from P-Switch 56, grinding the rail next to the green pipe until you see this P-Switch, again it's on your right-hand side. Gather blue coins around the spicy food court! - Teleport back to the Bowser's Castle starting line. Straight in front of you, you'll see the Control Room. This P-Switch is on its roof. You need to grind the chains to get up there. Bullet Bill through the fiery barrage - At the foot of the steep rainbow ramp southwest of Bowser's Castle, near the pools of lava. Use Mushrooms to zip up the right-hand path! - On the road near the tower southwest of number 58. Zip up the left-hand path, Mushroom free! - Drive west from number 59 to find this P-Switch on the parallel road, on the other side of the tower. Slide by waves of fireballs! Don't get singed! - Drive a short distance west from number 60 and you'll see this P-Switch on a boulder by the road. Gather blue coins and watch out for Thwomps! - Southeast from number 58, on the road next to some particularly spiky rocks. Snag a couple snacks in a race around Big Donut! - Drive to the circular lava pool south of Bowser's Castle. You'll find this P-Switch in the southeast section of the road that loops around the pool. Blitz past Bullies while gathering blue coins! - Drive to the northeast side of the lava pool to find this P-Switch in the road. Navigate a path of pipes and rings! - Take the road leading southeast away from Bowser's Castle that leads up to the battlements. This P-Switch is in the middle of the road. Fly safely above the lake of lava! - Drive a short distance west of number 65, to find this P-Switch on your left. Tear up the track with trick after trick! - Continue driving along the battlements, the same direction as for number 66, and you'll find this P-Switch in front of you. Gather blue coins along a narrow road! - Keep driving along the battlements and you'll come to this P-Switch. Again, it's hard to miss as it's in the middle of the road. Keep driving the battlements! You'll come across this P-Switch on your left, behind a grindable rail. Scoop up blue coins while riding the rails! - Drive on until you reach a Yoshi's cart, then turn left to maneuver around the tower. Drive into the space between the tower and the rainbow ramp on your right to find this P-Switch. Weave your way through the Whamps! - You know what I'm going to say… Keep driving on the battlements northwest, past the Yoshi cart, and you'll find this P-Switch to your right. Show the lava that you're a super star! - By a boulder, to the side of the road that's south (running west/east) of the Bowser Castle battlements. Race to the top of the castle wall! - Follow the road southeast from number 72 and you'll find this P-Switch on your left, just after the Mario Kart banner. Hop from rail to rail to grab the blue coins! - Next to the railway tracks (and green pipe bridge) northwest of Toad's Factory. Climb one crane, then dodge the other! - Follow the train tracks from number 74 southwest until you see the Yoshi's on your left. Drive over to the Yoshi's to find a P-Switch next to it. Thread the gaps in the steel supports! - Southwest of number 75, on the side of the river basin. Borrow the truck and smash through! - Southeast of number 76, in the middle of the road near an electric pylon. Survive the spicy Fire Piranha gauntlet! - On a boulder to the side of the road, east of Wario Stadium. Drive through the Grrrol crossing! - By the bridge northeast of Wario Stadium. Show of serious tightrope-riding skills! - In the river basin, northeast of Wario Stadium. Near the railway bridge. Cross the beams of the busted bridge! - By a bridge north of Wario Stadium. Slip by line after line of Rocky Wrenches! - On the Airship Fortress ship, in the south east. Drift to the top of the twisting tower! - On the road beside the tower east/northeast of Airship Fortress. Show your stuff in this Airship Fortress time trial! - On the lower deck of the Airship Fortress ship, down a side road next to the Bullet Bill production line. Take a long flight for a hole in one! - From number 84, continue along the track, through the flames, and use the rainbow ramp to take flight. When you do, fly to the ship you can see this P-Switch on.

All P-Switch locations in the west region of Mario Kart World

(Image credit: Nintendo)

These are all the P-Switch locations in the west region, covering the desert and canyon regions:

Show Shy Guys how to race downriver! - On a boulder by the river, northeast of Choco Mountain. Tackle an endurance challenge in the wasteland! - On a hard shoulder beside a Yoshi's, by the river southeast of Wario Stadium. Gather blue coins from rooftops! - On the northeast side roof of Wario Stadium. Cruise along the curving route to reach the goal! - On a boulder by the road southeast of Airship Fortress. Ramp through rings and over flames! - In the east/northeast of Wario Stadium, between two ramps. Near a campfire and a Yoshi truck. Follow the rings along the rooftops! - In the southern section of Wario Stadium, on a ramp behind the Grrrolmetal sign. Overtake the train crossing the truss bridge! - Southwest of Wario Stadium, on a boulder behind some billboards and a motel. Dodge the Chain Chomps as you ascend! - Drive toward the sinkholes west of Wario Stadium. You'll find this one on a plateau east of the largest sinkhole. Grab the blue coins and don't sink! - Drive southwest from number eight to find this P-Switch on a boulder on the southeast side of the largest sinkhole. Travel across the bridge, tricking all the way! - Drive up to the plateau northwest of the sinkholes and you'll find this P-Switch next to the railway tracks. Rescue blue coins from the sands! - On a plateau under the railway bridge north of the sinkholes. Cool off at the oasis while grabbing blue coins! - On a boulder in the sands just north of the egg-shaped land in the river (the oasis), southwest of Wario Stadium. Race down the river and escape to the sea! - On the dock southeast of the oasis, northwest of Shy Guy Bazaar. Overtake Shy Guys in an upriver race! - Follow the river west toward the sea (go to where number 13's mission ends) and you'll find this P-Switch on a boulder on the north side of the river. Follow that helicopter! - Behind a motel, next to some billboards. Take a tricky tour through Shy Guy Bazaar! - On a rooftop to the right of where you spawn into Shy Guy Bazaar. In the southeast section of the bazaar. Scope out the bazaar and scoop up blue coins! - On a rooftop northeast of the fountain in Shy Guy Bazaar. Bust a path through the maze of blocks! - In a secret basement below Shy Guy Bazaar. You can get there by driving down the ramp in the palace and going through the leftmost large green pipe. Tackle Shy Guy Challenge #1 - Drive to the very top of the palace and you'll find three P-Switches. Drive through the middle one for this mission. Tackle Shy Guy Challenge #2 - Same as above, but drive through the right P-Switch. Tackle Shy Guy Challenge #3 - Same as above but drive through the left P-Switch. Break through the Hammer Bros. blockade! - Next to a Yoshi's by the north gate of Shy Guy Bazaar. Take a long-distance rail ride to the goal! - South of number 16, next to the train tracks. Ride along the outer wall to sneak in! - On a boulder in the sand canyon southeast of Shy Guy Bazaar. Pass by plenty of Pokeys partying on the path! - On a boulder beside the road, near a Yoshi's east/southeast of Shy Guy Bazaar. Weave around the treacherous tornadoes! - Follow the road from number 25 northeast until you see some plateaus on your left. Drive up to the plateau to find this P-Switch. Dash wisely to reach the goal in time! - Beside a bush on a plateau northeast of number 26. Dash, dash, dash to the goal! - On a boulder slightly southwest of a Mario Kart banner. North of the Mario Bros. Circuit. Fly over to Yoshi's for a quick bite! - A short drive southeast from number 28, on a boulder beside a main road and railway tracks. Take the offroad shortcut to Mario Bros. Circuit! - Drive east, toward the river, from number 29. You'll find this P-Switch on a boulder by the road, near a Mario Kart banner. Race over ramps and beams to reach the goal! - Northeast of number 30, you should be able to see it from there. It's on a boulder on a plateau next to the Mario Kart banner. Collect blue coins spanning the bridge! - Take the road that runs southeast from number 31 and cross the bridge. Opposite the Yoshi's on the other side of the bridge is a rainbow ramp, with this P-Switch at its foot. Soar through the air and through the bridge! - On a boulder next to a Piranha Plant. On a plateau north of number 32 that looks over the river. Evade the armadillos on your way to the goal - On a boulder, across the canyon from number 33. Race around a tribute to Choco Island 2 - In the middle of a road west/southwest of Choco Mountain. The road is a track around a chocolate lake. Hop along the blocky shortcut to Wario Stadium! - From number 35, drive north, crossing the busy road. You'll find this P-Switch on a bolder there. Do tricks off the cacti for extra height! - Drive to the road you just crossed with number 36, and drive along the main road going west (away from the pipe bridge). Keep driving straight until you see this P-Switch in a layby on your left. Salvage the scattered blue coins! - On a sand plateau, west of number 28. Slip past the Batadon blockades! - On a boulder beside a road southeast of Shy Guy Bazaar. Drive so your map avatar is southeast of the middle palm tree on the map. Race through a storm of rain and coins! - On a sandy plateau southwest of number 39. Use the ancient shipwrecks to get a boost! - Continue southwest from number 40 until you reach the train tracks. The P-Switch is on a boulder on the west side of the tracks (near the sea). Collect blue coins in the dried-up oasis! - On a boulder, west of the top cactus icon on the map, west of Mario Bros. Circuit. Hitch a ride to collect the airborne blue coins! - Drive east to the cactus icon from number 42 and position yourself so you're almost on top of it. You'll find this P-Switch on a sandy plateau in this area. Soar up to the train station's Goal Pole! - Drive a short distance northeast from number 43 and you'll find this P-Switch on the roof of the gas station/rent-a-car place. Tackle a sandy test of endurance! - In the sand, near some stone pillars, southwest of number 42. Harness 18 wheels of power to reach the goal! - North/northwest of Desert Hills, in the barren desert area. On a boulder by a dead tree. Chase each Tokotoko to the next! - On a buried ruin, northeast of Desert Hills. Dodge Tokotokos on the way uphill! - Straight past the starting line in Desert Hills, on the left where the road forks. Traverse desert skies and grassy hills to the goal! - On the high road next to the scaffolding in the north of Desert Hills. Avoid the Fire Snakes in the tunnel! - On a boulder behind the Yoshi truck east of Desert Hills. Follow the rope for the ruin's blue coins! - In a fairly central temple in Desert Hills. Just follow the rope. There's a rope line leading away from it. Zip forward and spring up to the Goal Pole! - In the west of Desert Hills, in a ruined temple next to the train tracks. Pull off tricky jumps from column to column! - On a sandy plateau east of Desert Hills, west/southwest from the most southern cactus icon on the map. Take to the skies to escape the desert - South/southwest of number 54, on a plateau on the opposite side of the road. Launch from pipe to pipe to reach the goal! - Drive across the train tracks south of number 54, and you should see this P-Switch on a ruin on your left. Rail ride to gather the burger's blue coins! - On the roof of the burger place in Mario Bros. Circuit. From the starting line, drive forward a little and then look to your left to see the massive spinning burger on the roof. Bring an appetite and race to the goal! - On the road, in the northern (canyon) section of the Mario Bros. Circuit racetrack. Race through the stands to the goal! - Turn right from the spawn point in Mario Bros. Circuit and drive past the billboards and shipping container. Take another right when you see the green pipe rail on the ground and you'll see a green pipe in front of you. Go through the pipe and you'll be spat out beside this P-Switch. Collect coins while pulling off high-flying stunts! - South of Mario Bros. Circuit, next to a motel by the main road. Use items to blitz across the desert sands! - Next to the Yoshi's burger place, southwest of Mario Bros. Circuit. Sprint to the goal through a sea of sand! - Southwest of number 60. You can get there by grinding the train tracks nearby south until you come out the other end of the tunnel, then turn right. Gather blue coins and dodge the Goombas! - East of Desert Hills, between the two red plateaus northwest of the river. On a boulder under a railway bridge, near a Mario Kart sign. Perform stunt after stunt across the bridge! - Navigate up to the railway tracks above number 62 and east/southeast of the tracks you'll find this P-Switch on the edge of a plateau. Ramp up and over the suspension bridge! - From number 63, follow the train track southeast, keeping an eye out left for this P-Switch. When you see it on the plateau to your left, flip off the tracks and land on the plateau above it, then drop down to it. Show off your wall-riding skills! - Looking out toward the river from number 64, you can see this P-Switch ahead, near a rideable electrical pole. Head across the river to it. Race upstream through the river valley! - Drive into the river beside number 65 and upstream. You'll find this P-Switch under a bridge a short drive away. Race to the top of Whistletop Summit! - Spawn into Whistlestop Summit and you'll immediately see this P-Switch to the front-right-hand side of you. Turn up the tricks to collect all the blue coins! - Drive around the brick track in Whistletop Summit and you'll find this P-Switch in the road, before the train tracks. Show the train how fast you can go! - Continue forward from number 68, along the train tracks. You'll find this P-Switch inside a tunnel on the track. Join in on a daredevil canyon loop! - By a stack of green shipping containers north of Whistletop Summit. Soar from plateau to plateau using steel ramps! - Drive west from number 70 and you'll find this P-Switch on a plateau. Navigate your way up to it to trigger the mission. Make a path through the back-road route! - Near the Wilderness Coast sign, southeast of a Yoshi's. Join the spontaneous race in the canyon! - On a boulder beside the river. There's a spiral track around a plateau above it. Prove yourself in a SPECIAL test of skill #6! - On a pillar northeast of the bridge. Grind the bridge, then jump off onto the pillar to get this P-Switch. Inspect the railroad yard for blue coins! - Drive northeast from number 74 and follow the railway tracks to a railroad yard with four sets of tracks. Drive down the middle of the tracks and you'll come to this P-Switch. Drop in on the racers atop the rocks! - On a plateau across the road northwest of number 75. Ramp up over the cliff edge to the goal! - On a boulder beside the road halfway between Desert Hills and Crown City. Near some green pipes and Piranha Plants. Charge through the defensive line! - Between the big and small plateau icon on the map, south of Mario Bros. Circuit. Launch from pipe to pipe up the plateaus! - On a plateau, southeast of number 61. Rely on tornado tailwinds to reach the Goal Pole! - On a boulder east of Mario Bros. Circuit, near some Piranha Plants. Aim for the Goal Pole atop the massive mushroom! - On a boulder beside the road, a short drive east/southeast from number 80. Roar down the road in an explosive action scene! - Drive toward the trucks north of number 81. This P-Switch is underneath a gazebo near the trucks, next to a vending machine.

For more info on this open-world racer, check out our guide on the Mario Kart World roster for every character you can unlock, or expand your garage with our guide on how to unlock karts in Mario Kart World for new bikes and cars to speed around on.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.