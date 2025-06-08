Xbox boss Phil Spencer says the next Forza game releases in 2026, and that we'll also see "the return of a classic that's been with us since the beginning"

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has confirmed that the next game in the prolific racing game series Forza will release at some point in 2026, and he also teased the return of an unnamed Xbox classic.

The next game in the series is expected to be Forza Horizon 6, although we have no firm confirmation of that from Xbox. However, Spencer took the stage during today's Xbox Games Showcase to share that the next Forza, whatever it ends up being, will release in 2026.

Curiously, he also said 2026 will see "the return of a classic that's been with us since the beginning." Now just what could that be? Looking at the original Xbox's launch lineup, there's quite a few titles that could technically qualify, but that also massively depends on how you define a "classic."

The obvious that first comes to mind is Halo, and with Halo Infinite now somehow being close to five years old, I suppose it's not out of the realm of possibility that we'll see something Halo-related next year, even if it's just a remake or remaster of the OG Halo Combat Evolved.

We haven't seen a Project Gotham Racing game since 2009's Ferrari Edition, so maybe it's that? Who knows, we're really just taking stabs in the dark at this point, but my point is, I'd be very surprised if it were the 2001 Shrek platformer Spencer is teasing here.

