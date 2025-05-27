I went hands-on with Nacon's new Revosim gear, and I'm excited by what its customizable ecosystem means for racing games

Walking into the Revosim area of Big Ben Week, ready to burn some rubber, I'm struck by what appears to be four completely different racing peripheral set-ups. For Revosim, that's both true and untrue by design: Nacon's long-awaited range of accessories is completely designed around customization – an ecosystem of racing wheels, racing pedals, wheelbases, and more that you can tune to your own liking. The sheer customizability makes this a hot contender for one of the best racing wheels on the market once it releases.

Whether you're playing at a desk, have carved out room for a racing seat, or prefer F1 or rally, Revosim isn't just about catering to your needs but giving you room to adjust them whenever you want as well. Accessories in the range can be mixed and matched (and sometimes used outside of the set). The Pure core set for PC, consisting of a steering wheel, wheelbase, and pedal set – and bundled for £699.90 – arrives May 26, with add-ons like gear sticks to follow later this year, and the Initiale set is on the horizon too. It’ll all be available in the US as well, although the price is still being adjusted thanks to all the trade tariff fallout.

Start your engines

(Image credit: Nacon)

There's no better way to get the picture than by taking a look myself, the showcase geared around Pure and its add-ons. The Revosim F1 set-up is low to the ground, its pedals angled to be almost vertical. The demo track has plenty of straightaways, allowing me to get up to top speed – gearing up with the pleasingly clicky aluminum paddle shifters.

The speed of the F1 car allows me to feel the hefty feedback in the 9Nm Direct Drive wheelbase, especially as I fumble the odd corner, and it feels like wrangling a beast back under control – there's definite feedback for the different road surfaces. The aluminum quick-release system doesn't just mean wheels can be easily switched in and out on the hardware side, but also makes me feel like I'm actually entering and exiting the car like a real pro racer with my own wheel in hand.

Right next to the low-down F1 unit is a demo running WRC Generations. As a rally racer, the arrangement is entirely different, sat much higher. It's also where Revosim is able to show off one of its many upcoming add-ons. A Hybrid Shifter gear stick can be toggled between sequential and H-pattern modes with just a dial on the side – set-up here as sequential (the stick head can even be switched between a bulbous-handle, and a longer model). Yes, in H-pattern, you can even move it across and pop it up to access reverse. The sturdy mechanics feel incredibly tactile in either mode.

(Image credit: Nacon)

I also get a chance to see set-ups incorporating more add-ons across the likes of Rennsport and Endurance: Motorsport Series. There's also a Load Cell handbrake that can be used at all sorts of angles. And a clutch pedal that wires into the main pedal base to keep all the wires in one place. Even with so many different types of racing game, Revosim truly seems adaptable to just about any setup or game, like it’s really taking the fight to the Logitech G RS Wheel Hub.

So far, the list of supported games is hefty, including the likes of Dirt 5, Forza Horizon 5 and 4, Euro Truck Simulator 2, and more. Profiles can also be customized and shared between users, so you can watch someone stream a lap one way and then match their game feel experience if they share that data.

(Image credit: Nacon)

"Just by one click, you can switch from one preset to the other," says head of racing Sébastien Waxin. "We'll have a library available online where people can upload their profiles," he confirms, as well as access official profiles for different games. "The idea is to make it as accessible as possible for sim racing. Because when you are new in sim racing, it can feel a little bit intimidating – it's a lot of information, specs, technical, and everything. Our idea is to help the user jump easily into the simulation," he continues.

What's smart is how all that data is integrated, bringing players' smartphones into the mix as an add-on of sorts as well. Coming with a phone clip, it can be mounted just above the wheel (or elsewhere) to mimic a dashboard – I'm shown with just a flick, the difference between dashboards across F1 and rally-type driving. What's more, all the lights and dials can be adjusted on-the-fly on the smartphone itself (though this can be done on a desktop as well). Change a color option right there on your phone, hit okay, and it's done. The same for if a light is too bright. It's all very slick and responsive.

(Image credit: Nacon)

But what's even nicer is how far customization goes physically. Just about every individual component is filled to the brim with ways to alter your set-up or get things how you like them out of the box. Springs and elastomers can be switched around within the likes of handbrakes and pedals to get the physical resistance just how you like it. Buttons on the steering wheel can be labelled and colored as you please (and a few simple screws allow you to change your wheel completely once more are released). Desk clamps come with a bunch of add-ons too, to ensure you don't end up in the position where you buy a whole new set of racing game accessories only to realize it doesn't fit your space. "There is nothing worse than buying something like that. You receive it, and you can't use it!" says Waxin. "The versatility is important."

Revosim as an ecosystem comes from a desire to really make it so anyone can play how they want, and how they're able to – all while giving you the tools to make adjustments easily, and share that information with others. Crucially, though, it's all implemented without making sacrifices on build quality – everything here is incredibly sturdy and feels tactile to use. The Pure starting range – consisting of the steering wheel, wheel base, and pedals arrives first on May 26, but I can't wait to see more of the Add-Ons and how Revosim can grow from this starting point. It's an exciting time to be pulling up to the starting grid.

