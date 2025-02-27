Logitech G RS Wheel Hub review: " Takes the excellent G Pro to an even greater place"

The Logitech G RS Wheel feels like the built-out racing ecosystem that the brand's G Pro wheelbase promised years ago. There are some really confusing and often bizarre compatibility and upgrade routes to this RS range, but it does offer people the choice to specify in different branches of sim racing. As ever for Logi though, the hardware gets by on its driving quality and usability.

The Logitech G RS Wheel is what we’ve been waiting for. When Logitech released the G Pro Racing Wheel at the back end of 2022 I’m sure just about everyone who tried it thought the same thing - this is the start of an ecosystem. It’s how more advanced sim racing setups tend to work; they’re modular, mix-and-match devices with plenty of choice when it comes to things like wheel shape and layout. For the best part of two years, however, it was an ecosystem of one device at Logitech. The G Pro came with a round wheel and that was your only option, until now.

The Logitech G RS Wheel Hub is the actual start of a wider ecosystem being built out. This $149/£139 button box pairs with the existing Logi G Pro wheelbase and a couple of new bolt-on wheel rims to finally give gamers a choice when shopping for the best racing wheels for PC.

The RS Wheel Hub is up against some stiff competition though. There are plenty of quality options already in the last year or so, and it’s been a long wait for new options since the G29 Series. Can Logitech pull off the overcut or is it out of the race before it started?

Compatibility

Ecosystems mean options but they also mean compatibility minefields and there’s a bit to unpack with the G Pro racing range, so buckle up.

Firstly you’ll need a Logitech G Pro Wheelbase which is now available on its own, starting at $599 for a PC-only version and rising to $699 for PC and PS4/PS5. You’ll notice a confusing lack of Xbox mention, that’s because compatibility there comes via the RS Hub and not the wheelbase, so technically your options are PC/Xbox and PS/PC/Xbox. With me so far?

Now we add the RS Hub, which again has two versions. The variant labeled for PC works for both the PC and PS/PC wheelbases, while you’ll need to fork out an extra $20 for the PC/Xbox version which supports Series X, Series S, and One, but also supports PS4/5, so it’s actually PS/PC/Xbox - but only if you bought the PS/PC wheelbase. Take a deep breath, thankfully it gets simpler from here.

Next, we need a wheel rim to bolt to the RS Hub. There are four options here at two price points ($69 and $229) but they’re universally compatible so it’s simply a case of which shape, finish, and price you fancy. You can add a 2-in-1 sequential shifter and handbrake that’ll work across all platforms for $149 and you’ll need the G Pro Racing Pedals, which again only come in one, $349 universally compatible option.

In total, for a basic all-platform setup, you’re looking at between $1,066 and $1,226 which is actually a good chunk cheaper than the original G Pro Bundle which sets you back $1349 for the same set of parts.

Design

While the original Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel was an all-in-one unit, the RS Wheel Hub and its matching rim are two separate parts that need to be purchased separately. This means you have an immediate decision to make, do you go for the traditional RS Round Wheel or the sportier RS Track Wheel? I’ve been testing the latter though the difference between the two is largely a matter of personal preference and the kinds of racing you’re likely to do.

The RS Wheel Hub is the brains of the operation, this triangular button box contains all the important bits with your wheel rim of choice simply bolting to the front. The Hub may be almost entirely plastic, but it feels impressively premium and nicely matches the rest of the G Pro Racing Wheel. There’s no noticeable creak or flex and Logitech also claims it’s constructed with a minimum of 23% recycled plastic from old consumer electronics which is a neat touch.

Features

There are 15 different inputs across the face of the RS Wheel Hub with a pair of metal shifter paddles around the back. The button layout closely mirrors that of the original G Pro Wheel with the exception of the right rotary encoder which moves from being front facing to downward facing, and the addition of two new buttons with one on each side. The buttons feel fine but not remarkable with a short, clicky travel that does the job but isn’t as nice as the mechanical buttons found on the MOZA R12. The encoders have just the right amount of resistance to make them easy to adjust without overshooting and the mini thumbstick is responsive and snappy.

The new formula-style open rim is a nice change from the standard round wheel the Logitech G Pro first shipped with and features probably the most premium grip material on any wheel I’ve tested.

The RS Track Wheel rim feels wonderfully high-end. The aluminium faceplate features a subtle brushed effect which means it both looks and feels luxurious. The same is true of the grips which are wrapped in a TPE material that delivers a comfortable yet grippy surface with a pleasant dot matrix texture that stops things getting too sweaty on track. It’s one of the best grip materials I’ve experienced on a sim racing wheel, surpassing the original G Pro’s genuine leather and options from other brands like the MOZA GS V2P (which I reviewed along with the MOZA R12). It’s worth noting though that if you opt for the RS Round Wheel this textured TPE is swapped out for a smooth synthetic silicone leather, but you’ll keep the same brushed aluminium faceplate.

Performance

It was a simple task to attach the RS Track Wheel to the RS Wheel Hub with six hex bolts just needing a few turns from the supplied key. The quick-release adapter feels beefy and similar to the original though takes a small step backwards in user experience as it’s now a little fiddlier to mount. Where the Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel quick release holds its position open when removed and could simply be pushed on, the RS Wheel Hub’s adapter springs back and requires you to reach around and hold it open as you slide it onto the wheelbase. It’s a minor, though confusing change but thankfully one that won’t impact you too often unless you’re consistently swapping wheels between wheelbases.

With everything connected and heading out on track in F1 24 the Logitech RS Wheel Hub, RS Track Wheel, and the G Pro Wheelbase proved a delightful combination. The Logitech G Pro is already on our list of the best Xbox steering wheels and has a regular home in my setup, but the addition of the RS Track Wheel takes things up another level. The formula-style open wheel rim feels a little more responsive to whip around corners and those two extra buttons within thumbs’ reach are handy for making quick adjustments on the go.

The RS Track Wheel rim is nicely sculpted with subtle grooves for your thumbs, though I did find it still dug in a little towards the latter stages of a long race. There’s a very slight amount of give to that TPE covering which does soften the strain a little but it’s far from soft and I’d have appreciated a little more support here. I found myself looking to stretch and wiggle my thumbs down longer straights as the lap count ticked up, and while this isn’t a unique problem for the RS Track Wheel, Logitech also hasn’t done anything noticeably better than others either.

The RS Wheel Hub button box gains a row of diffused rev lights which are bright and nicely saturated. I found these much more prominent and easy to see mid-race than the small line of dots on the wheelbase which is actually disabled when the new Hub is attached. The magnetic paddle shifters remain just as tactile and responsive as ever, but disappointingly the dual-clutch paddles have been removed. This is an odd decision to me. Not only were these particularly useful for F1 sim racers like myself, but they also presented a nice accessibility option for gamers who may prefer or require a hand throttle and brake rather than needing to use pedals.

Should you buy the Logitech G RS Wheel Hub?

While the Logitech G RS Wheel Hub does bring a few subtle upgrades over the original G Pro Wheel and it’s certainly a welcome addition to the range, I can’t help but think there’ll be racers feeling a little short-changed by its arrival. That’s because bizarrely there’s no direct upgrade path for gamers who invested in the G Pro Bundle when it first launched. The main body of the wheel may look almost identical, but the new RS Wheels aren’t compatible with the original and the original isn’t compatible with the new RS Wheel Hub. It’s not the end of the world because the wheelbase itself is compatible with it all, it just means a more expensive upgrade for those who jumped on board early and it’s a shame they aren’t shown a little more love in return.

That aside, both the RS Wheel Hub and the RS Track Wheel are fantastic and a joy to drive with, and their availability as PS5 steering wheels as well as every other platform will make them a great go-to for a lot of sim racers. The new formula-style open rim is a nice change from the standard round wheel the Logitech G Pro first shipped with and features probably the most premium grip material on any wheel I’ve tested.

The RS Wheel Hub makes small steps forward too, the new rev lights are a smart addition and I’ll never say no to having more buttons within reach. This duo takes the excellent G Pro to an even greater place, even if the upgrade from the original is minimal. If you’re new to the G Pro range it’s a no-brainer. If you’re an existing owner with the OG round wheel the RS Track Wheel likely holds real value, though you likely won’t notice too much of a change with the RS Round Wheel.

How we tested the Logitech G RS Wheel Hub

I combined the RS Wheel Hub with the RS Track Wheel attachment and used it with the original Logitech G Pro Racing Wheelbase for a number of races in both F1 24 and Forza Motorsport on PC. Throughout testing, it was mounted to the Playseat Formula Instinct Racing wheel and used without gloves.

