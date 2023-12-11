Moza R12 review: "Delivers punchy yet refined force feedback"

The Moza R12 smashes its lap time against a lot of big-name rivals. There are loads of options for customizing, versatility across different types of racing games, and feedback that gives the best options a run for their money.

Why you can trust GamesRadar+ Our experts review games, movies and tech over countless hours, so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about our reviews policy.

A newcomer to the sim racing paddock, MOZA has quickly built a solid reputation with a range of hardware covering all levels. The MOZA R12 sits right in the middle of the lineup, with a 12nm direct-drive wheelbase and an impressive spec sheet that goes wheel to wheel with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Annoyingly, it’s limited to PC players only, but coupled with the GS V2P GT wheel and SR-P pedals the MOZA R12 forms an enticing package at a reasonable price point. Among the very best racing wheels for PC, $589 / £589 isn't all that unreasonable. When you add on the various bells and whistles, however, the price matches some of the luxury options on neighboring shelves.

Does the Moza R12 have enough on offer to knock the familiar names off the podium?

Design

(Image credit: Future / Alex Berry)

MOZA hasn’t exactly pushed the limits with the design of the R12 wheelbase - it’s a very non-descript black box. That’s not to say it’s ugly though, it’s actually quite fetching with a matte finish, a subtle X shape, and go-faster fins down each side. It’s impressively compact too, with nearly half the footprint of the Logitech G Pro racing wheel which looks enormous in comparison.

The wheelbase is clad entirely in black aviation-grade aluminium which feels wonderfully premium and takes the MOZA R12 into the realm of being a tool rather than a toy. That metal shell also does a great job of dissipating heat and despite being passively cooled with no in-built fan, the R12 was never more than slightly warm to touch, even after a couple of hours of continuous use.

You’ll find a standard four-hole mounting pattern on the bottom of the wheelbase which should make the R12 nearly universally compatible with stands and rigs. I had no issues bolting it onto the (particularly excellent) Playseat Trophy or you can pick up the MOZA Table Clamp which will set you back an extra £55. The clamp is a hefty steel frame that matches the wheel itself in terms of quality and feel. My only complaint is that while there are rubber pads to protect the surface of your desk, the actual clamps on the bottom are bare metal so you may want to slide something else in there to make sure you don’t start taking grooves out of the underside of your gaming desk.

Features

(Image credit: Future / Alex Berry)

The Moza R12 features 12Nm of Direct Drive feedback which gives wheels like the Logitech G920 a serious run for their money. A quick-release connector also means the MOZA R12 wheelbase is compatible with a number of different wheels (including from other brands if you have an adapter) but I’ve been testing it with MOZA’s £469/$469 GS V2P GT.

If you’ve ever wanted a sense of what sits in front of a Formula 1 driver, here it is. This is a top-quality, grown-up wheel that’s littered with buttons, knobs, and inputs across a forged carbon fiber face. Each option felt snappy and responsive to use and customisable LED backlighting behind the 10 mechanical keys is a nice touch. The perforated leather grips remain comfortable throughout extended sessions and the input layout puts an incredible amount of options within reach, even without taking your hands off the wheel.

The £179/$159 MOZA SR-P pedals complete my setup and like the R12 wheelbase and GS V2P GT wheel, they’re impressively high quality with an all-steel construction. Sold as a two-pedal set, you’ll need to find £39/$39 if you want to add a clutch pedal too, but a modular approach like you find in some of the best PC controllers means this can easily be added in later.

Whether you go with two or three pedals, each is completely independent which allows for a wide range of personal tuning, something I appreciated. There’s a huge choice of positions across the frame but don’t make the same mistake I did and forget to plug in your cables before bolting it down because the connections are well hidden under the heel plate once it’s tightened up.

Performance

(Image credit: Future / Alex Berry)

A number of factors make the overall experience of sim racing great, and MOZA has ticked just about every box with the R12 setup. From the strong, detailed force feedback of the R12 wheelbase to the dual sensor 100kg brake pedal, the setup is an absolute joy to use across a number of styles of racing.

Sat in the middle of the MOZA range, the R12 hits a lovely sweet spot of price and power. The 12nm of torque inside this little black box offers plenty to play with across the racing genre and I never felt like it lacked oomph. Hitting the track in Forza Motorsport the MOZA R12’s new force feedback algorithm did a tremendous job of connecting me to the car and what was underneath it. Road surfaces felt defined, harsh kerbs made their presence felt and all the while I was dialled into the grip my tyres were willing to offer.

Off-road rallying in EA WRC was an opportunity for the R12 to show off just how intense 12nm of torque can be and it took that chance with full effect. At full beans, a rally stage became a genuine workout with the (admittedly non-rally style) GS V2P GT wheel constantly fighting me through each turn, crest and hairpin. My thumbs were sore by the end of it but I’d had a huge amount of fun along the way.

(Image credit: Future / Alex Berry)

The MOZA GS V2P GT wheel felt most at home playing EA F123 and I was able to take full advantage of the initially overwhelming amount of inputs in front of me. There’s something really absorbing about twisting a knob on the steering wheel while flying down a straight or using one of the tactile mechanical buttons for push-to-talk in Discord mid-race. The R12 wheelbase continued to provide a rich experience in single-seaters too, snaps of oversteer were appropriately violent while there was enough detail to actually feel the aerodynamics of loading and unloading through different corners.

The SR-P Pedals had the steepest learning curve for my admittedly amateur sim racing ability. Having previously used the Logitech G Pro setup which also features a 100kg force brake pedal the feeling was completely different on the MOZA setup. I didn’t find one necessarily better than the other, they’re just different to use.

(Image credit: Future / Alex Berry)

Out of the box, you’ll find a lot of travel in the SR-P’s combined pressure and angle brake pedal system which may feel particularly foreign to more professional sim racers. It’s also a little light out of the box and MOZA sells a cheap accessory kit with different spring and damper configurations to reduce travel distance and increase resistance. It’s a shame this is a separate purchase and it probably should be included by default in the same way Logitech does with the G Pro. I ended up racing with the upgraded springs and damper installed most of the time and would recommend it for most users too.

The R12 wheelbase is limited to PC users only, so no luck if you're hunting for one of the best PS5 steering wheels. On the other hand, being locked to one of the best gaming PCs brings buyers the benefit of MOZA’s Pit House software which is intuitive to use and offers a wonderful amount of customization potential. Everything from button backlights to throttle input curves can be adjusted here and you could easily spend hours dialing everything in from scratch. Helpfully, you’ll find a load of presets for different styles of racing which provide a good jumping-off point to tweak to your liking. This also made jumping from one game to the next quick and simple, my force feedback and pedal settings for EA WRC were completely different from EA F123 for example and a couple of clicks was all it took to move between them.

Should you buy the Moza R12?

(Image credit: Future / Alex Berry)

From lap 1 to the chequered flag, MOZA has smashed it with the R12 wheelbase and the other elements of the setup only elevate the experience further. A small form factor delivers punchy yet refined force feedback that’s a pleasure to drive with across all forms of racing. The GS V2P GT wheel is immersive and tactile while the SR-P pedals offer a number of layers of personalization (if you buy those upgraded springs).

Altogether it’s a wonderful package that should cater to new and experienced sim racers alike. At around £1,200 for the total bundle, it’s not a small investment, but it’s nearly £200 cheaper than the equivalent Logitech G Pro and delivers bags of value you’ll be happily racing with for years to come.

How we tested the Moza R12

I used the MOZA R12 wheelbase, GS V2P GT wheel, and SR-P pedals for a few weeks across a range of different PC racing titles; Forza Motorsport, EA WRC, and EA F123. I raced with it bolted on to both a Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition racing seat and using the MOZA Table Clamp.

For more on how we test out the latest gaming gear, here's the GamesRadar+ hardware policy.

Want more situational controllers? Check out the best Xbox Steering wheels, the best joysticks, or the best Nintendo Switch controllers.