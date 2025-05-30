F1 25 is here and these racing wheel discounts have arrived right in time

The launch of F125 is here, and if you're looking to take your gameplay to the next level this year, you might be thinking it's time to invest in some racing sim gear. I have bad news for you, wheels, pedals, and cockpits can run up a massive sum of money if you're not careful. Fortunately, I've had a look through the virtual pit stops and found you the best wheels and pedals that are seeing discounts on F125's launch day.

Kicking things off is the Thrustmaster T248, which is currently my favorite all-round pick for a racing wheel. This thing packs in great features while not straying above the $500 mark, and right now, you can get it for $289.99 (was $329.99) at Amazon, with pedals bundled in. I'd also recommend Logitech's popular G923 racing wheel and pedals, which are discounted from $399.99 down to $373 at Amazon. If you've got the budget for something high-end, all eyes need to be on the Logitech G Pro wheel, which is reduced to $729.99 at Logitech's own store right now, if you're willing to buy a refurbished one.

The best racing wheels for PC are tricky to find discounted, unless you opt for an older model like the Logitech G29 series. I had hoped to celebrate such a big launch day for racing sim fans by telling you that Logitech's latest innovation, the RS Wheel Hub, had seen a discount. Unfortunately, all of the models I can find that are seeing price cuts right now aren't track-specific, F1-reminiscent wheels. Then again, if you're looking to start your racing sim journey, that might not be such an issue for you.

Here's a closer look at all of those deals. Each one is available for Xbox, PS5, and PC, but just make sure you get the right one for you when you hit the retail pages.

Thrustmaster T248 | $329.99 $289.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - It's not a huge saving on this wheel, but it's an excellent value option anyway, and you still get a lot of great features and a set of pedals lumped in. Buy it if: ✅ You want Force Feedback

✅ You want a good deal

✅ You need pedals too Don't buy it if: ❌ You can afford a Direct Drive option

❌ You want a modular wheelbase UK: £199 at Amazon

Logitech G923 | $399.99 $373.12 at Amazon

Save $26 - We've seen better prices on the G923 - its lowest ever price at Amazon was $234, but still, this is an opportunity to grab yourself a wheel while it isn't at full price. Buy it if: ✅You want a leather wheel

✅ You need pedals

✅ You're okay with an older setup Don't buy it if: ❌ You have the budget for Logi's newer racing sim gear

❌ You want a gear shift and handbrake included at this price UK: £254.99 at Amazon

Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel | $999 $729.99 at Logitech

Save $270 - It's basically unheard of to get the G Pro Wheel and wheelbase for this price, but if you're willing to grab a refurbished model, this is an absolute steal. Logitech's own store page says it's got low inventory levels, so maybe don't wait around. Buy it if: ✅ You want a premium, high-end wheel

✅ You've got the budget

✅ You don't mind a refurbished model Don't buy it if: ❌ You want wheels too

❌ You want a brand new product UK: £999.99 at Amazon

Should you buy a racing wheel for F1 25?

(Image credit: EA Sports)

It is a bit of a shame that none of the racing wheels listed above are designed specifically for an authentic F1 experience. That might not be such a bad thing, though, especially if you're not tied to collecting a setup specifically for one genre of racer. A round wheel does offer a lot more versatility when dabbling in more general driving sim games, be it rally driving, or more explorative gameplay in something like The Crew.

If you're new to this type of gaming hardware, I'd recommend a round wheel that doesn't break the bank first anyway, because it allows you to learn a little more about the features you like the feel of before committing hundreds of dollars more to a specific wheel.

This is a serious rabbit hole to dive down, and it doesn't just stop with wheels and pedals. The Logitech G RS Wheel Hub collection, for example, lets you customize with a handbrake and gear shifter, too. Cockpit seats like the PlaySeat Trophy, the PlaySeat Challenge, and the PlaySeat Formula Instinct F1 Edition will all be worth considering, too, if you'd like to dedicate a mainstay area of your home or gaming room toward sim racing.

Want to get platform-specific? Take a look at the best PS5 steering wheel, the best Xbox steering wheels, and the best Nintendo Switch controllers.