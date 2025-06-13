This ridiculously adorable Kirby controller works with Switch 2, and it'll provide pink puffball goodness for under $30

You could say I'm easy to please, but give me a Switch 2 controller that looks like Kirby has swallowed it, and I'll smile for days. That's right, PowerA's gamepad tribute to the puffball works with the new gaming handheld, and the fact that it's under $30 is just a delightful cherry on top of a wireless pink pudding.

PowerA Kirby Mouthful controller for Switch is currently going for $29.99, and you've got a 33% discount to thank. It typically costs $44.99, but even with previous offers applied, it rarely drops below $30. You could say the timing is impeccable since you can now buy the Nintendo Switch 2 and OG gamepads work with the best gaming handheld contender, not to mention it's just stinkin' cute.

PowerA Kirby Mouthful controller for Switch | $44.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - This is the lowest price I've spotted on the PowerA Wireless Kirby Controller in months, and it's practically a record low since its lowest recorded price is only two dollars less and was extremely brief. I've fully tested this pad with Switch 2 and can confirm it works, so it could make for an extremely affordable and adorable alternative to the new Pro controller.

As a massive Kirby fan, I'd be lying if I said I didn't love this gamepad purely for the aesthetics. I mean, it's a Switch controller that looks like it's been swallowed by everyone's favorite, slightly monstrous, floaty friend, what's not to love? Well, if that's not enough for you, PowerA has sprinkled in some features that actually help this cheap accessory take on the new Switch 2 Pro Controller.

Namely, this wireless gamepad actually has mappable back buttons just like the new Pro Controller, and PowerA actually beat Nintendo to the chase in this department. The toggles are pretty easy to map and comfortable to reach thanks to the pad's ergonomics, so you don't have to splash out $84.99 just to gain some extra inputs.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Despite being a more budget option, the PowerA Wireless gamepad retains features like motion controls. This is extremely handy for games like Zelda: Breath of the Wild that largely use a traditional control scheme, but will catch you off guard with dashes of gyro support that make all the difference (looking at you, Myahm Agana Shrine ball puzzle.)

Rather than using an integrated battery, PowerA's Wireless Switch range also uses AA cells. This is something some of you will view as a con depending on your preferences, but if you're used to using Xbox controllers or have a stash of rechargeable bats, this pad won't force you to start using wired charging methods.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Of course, ditching internal charging altogether also comes with drawbacks, as the controller also forgoes wired support. That means you won't be able to plug it into your console and use it like a USB gamepad, meaning it's strictly for wireless use.

If you're a big fan of HD rumble, PowerA's Kirby controller isn't going to satiate your needs either, as it features zero vibrations. This is probably the one caveat that bothers me most since it makes the gamepad feel lighter than I'd like, but the omission isn't uncommon at this price point.

Keep in mind that this Kirby controller is currently under $30, and even with the above drawbacks, it's still pretty great value. To put things into perspective, you can pick up three of these PowerA pads for just $5 more than a single Switch 2 Pro Controller, and while the latter pad will feel much more premium, it certainly can match the puffball on sheer chaotic cuteness.

Now all I need is for Nintendo to add Kirby to Mario Kart World (don't make me beg.)

Putting together a fresh setup? Swing by the best Nintendo Switch accessories and best Nintendo Switch 2 micro SD cards for plenty of add-ons. You'll also want to peek at the best Switch 2 cameras if you're itching to use GameChat.