Razer launches a new range of mobile pro controllers that's ideal for gamers with larger hands, and even larger devices

One of the Backbone's longest-standing rivals is the Razer Kishi V2. Last year, we got an updated Kishi Ultra model, but Razer has finally taken a full step forward by releasing a new range of Kishi V3 mobile controllers.

There are three new controllers to speak of in today's launch. Firstly, there's the Razer Kishi V3, a larger set pro controller for mobile gamers, complete with two back buttons, that's priced at $99.99 at Amazon - the same cost as the original Backbone, as well as the Scuf Nomad. Then, the Razer Kishi V3 Pro essentially takes what was great about the Kishi Ultra and improves it slightly for a price of $149.99. Finally, the Kishi V3 Pro XL launches for $199, and aims itself at the full-sized tablet gamers.

Razer Kishi V3 | $99.99 at Amazon

Launching at the same price as the Scuf Nomad and the Backbone One, the standard Kishi V3 seems like the best investment out of the new range. You still get speedy microswitch buttons and a larger form factor, but you miss out on the extra bumpers and a few added bonuses. Kishi V3 Pro: $149 at Amazon

Kishi V3 Pro XL: $199 at Amazon Buy it if: ✅ You find other mobile controllers too small

✅ You want back buttons

✅ You don't need the V3 Pro Don't buy it if: ❌ You're on a budget

❌ You wouldn't use the back buttons

The new Kishi V3 line utilizes a larger form factor than most mobile gamepads, and can all be used as PC controllers as well. Perhaps the biggest feature to speak of is the inclusion of TMR thumbsticks. These, to my knowledge, are the first set of TMR sticks in the mobile market, and from testing the Razer Kishi V3 Pro, I can say they definitely make a difference in FPS titles.

All three also add two back buttons into the mix, which is something I really felt was missing from the Razer Kishi Ultra. On the Kishi V3 Pro and its XL version, they combine with the extra bumpers to total four additional, mappable buttons, perfect for those players who want as much extra functionality as possible.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Razer Kishi V3 Razer Kishi V3 Pro Razer Kishi V3 Pro XL Full-Sized but Compact Form Factor for USB Type C Phones Full-Sized Form Factor for Phones and iPad Mini Full-sized form factor for full-sized tablets Pro-Grade Console Controls and Ergonomic Pro-Grade Console Controls and Ergonomics Pro-Grade Console Controls and Ergonomics Full-Sized TMR Thumbsticks Full-Sized TMR Thumbsticks with Swappable Cap Full-Sized TMR Thumbsticks with Swappable Caps Quiet Tactile Buttons, 4-Way D-pad, and Hall Effect Triggers Mecha-Tactile Actions Buttons, 8-Way D-pad, and Hall Effect Triggers Mecha-Tactile Actions Buttons, 8-Way D-pad, and Hall Effect Triggers USB C, 3.5mm Audio, Pass Through Charging USB C, 3.5mm Audio, Pass Through Charging USB C, 3.5mm Audio, Pass Through Charging ​No haptics Razer Sensa HD Haptics Razer Sensa HD Haptics Expanded Case Compatibility Expanded Case Compatibility Expanded Case Compatibility Wired Play on PC and iPad​ Wired Play on PC and iPad Wired Play on PC and iPad

However, the Kishi V3 Pro really doesn't stand out compared to the existing Kishi Ultra that's been getting slowly cheaper. It has made slight improvements, but its size, weight, dimension, and broad design strokes are near-identical to last year's version. Its $149 price also carries over, which is a real shame, since it's $50 more than the Backbone, Scuf Nomad, and a lot of other mobile controller rivals.

Speaking of Backbone, this new Kishi range launches right after we've finally had the Backbone Pro arrive. Priced at $169.99, it makes the Kishi V3 Pro look like a cheaper alternative, but as someone who loves the GameSir G8 Galileo, I'd argue both of them charge more than you actually need to spend.

In truth, the Kishi V3 seems like the best bet to go for, unless you are looking for a controller to take on the go and use with a larger USB-C device like a full-sized iPad or Android tablet. Mind you, I'm not sure those gamers will be too happy they need to pay $200 for Razer's controller - especially since their options are more limited to begin with.

