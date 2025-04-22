Xbox embraces the publisher life once again as Oblivion Remastered comes to PS5 on day one

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is out now following a shadow drop during a livestream, with devs from Bethesda and Virtuos explaining all the changes and similarities. It's not just out on Xbox and PC, though, as Microsoft seems to be sticking to its word and shifting towards being more of a publisher, as it's also available on PS5.

Xbox has been moving out of the console wars and more toward simply getting its games on as many platforms as possible in recent years. Its ' This is an Xbox ' campaign confused some people, but the message is simple: Microsoft wants you to be able to play Xbox games no matter what you play your games on.

Playing Oblivion on a PlayStation doesn't feel like much of a shock as the original did come out on PS3, and is still available on PS5 via its game streaming feature, but ever since Microsoft bought Bethesda, the future of the franchise has been uncertain, especially since Bethesda's Starfield isn't on PS5 yet, but it could be coming alongside a second expansion .

If you want to play Oblivion Remastered on PS5, you can buy it here . The Standard Edition is $49.88/£49.99, and the Deluxe Edition, which comes with Akatosh and Mehrunes Dagon armor sets and weapons, and a digital artbook, costs $59.99/£59.99. No discount for the UK folks, ouch.

The game looks gorgeous, with Unreal Engine 5 handling the graphics and the old engine running things behind the scenes, so hopefully it gives us the best of both worlds.

Check out our Oblivion Remastered live coverage to keep up with all the news as it happens.