Starfield could release on PS5 with a second expansion this year according to Xbox insiders, but it was reportedly originally meant to launch with Shattered Space

News
By published

Also, Halo: The Master Chief collection may not be coming to PS5 after all

A trackers alliance agent cocks her head to the side as she tries to entice you to join the organisation
(Image credit: Bethesda)

Even before Microsoft officially confirmed that Xbox games would be coming to other platforms (with the initial batch of Hi-Fi Rush, Grounded, Pentiment, and Sea of Thieves), Starfield arriving on PS5 has been a persistent rumor. But even though we've got Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Forza Horizon 5, and Doom: The Dark Ages coming to PlayStation over the course of the next couple of months, there's still no word on Bethesda's latest RPG making the jump (although Phil Spencer hasn't ruled it out).

According to The Verge editor Tom Warren during an appearance on The Xbox Two podcast, Starfield on PS5 was originally meant to have already happened. Warren says, "They were originally going to do it with that expansion, and then I don't know what happened there," referring to the Starfield Shattered Space expansion that launched in September 2024. The game is set to get a second expansion this year, according to Todd Howard, which led the podcast to theorize it could launch alongside a PS5 release, with Warren saying, "They have been working on it for a while, so it should be ready."

Later in the podcast, the conversation headed to the other big 'Xbox on other platforms' rumor, of Halo: The Master Chief Collection appearing on Nintendo Switch and PS5. However, Warren says that that might not actually be the case when Halo arrives on other systems. Warren adds, "I don't know if it's going to be [the] collection," to which the Xbox Two co-host Rand al Thor 19 asks, "not like the collection as it exists right now?" Warren responds by saying, "I wouldn't think of it [as] every game" before retreating somewhat by saying, "[that's] probably the most I can say on it."

Warren did somewhat hint at what it could be by mentioning, "you remember I reported on the CE stuff" which refers to a rumored remake of the original Halo: Combat Evolved. So, perhaps Xbox and PC will remain the sole places you can play every Master Chief adventure for the time being (as well as ODST and Reach, which is a tragedy for PlayStation-only players because ODST rips).

Bethesda recently reassured fans that the studio has "a lot of exciting things planned" for Starfield this year.

See more Xbox Series X News
Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over two years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about rpg
Kingdom Hearts Wonderland

Kingdom Hearts 4 director rears his head 1,085 days after the JRPG's reveal to share a potentially crucial piece of fruit lore that baffles even Square Enix
Yasuke standing in front of a Kofun tomb in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows

It took me over 20 hours to unlock Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and a Kofun turned out to be the perfect training ground

Dante in Netflix&#039;s Devil May Cry

Devil May Cry producer says he wanted the new Netflix anime to feel "like a Hollywood blockbuster" inspired by The Matrix and Christopher Nolan's Batman
See more latest
Most Popular
Dante in Netflix&#039;s Devil May Cry
Devil May Cry producer says he wanted the new Netflix anime to feel "like a Hollywood blockbuster" inspired by The Matrix and Christopher Nolan's Batman
Death Stranding Throat Baby
Death Stranding surpasses 20 million players amid spike of Steam users presumably trying to finish it before the sequel
The Last of Us Part 1 screenshot showing joel and ellie
"Joel was right": The Last of Us director Neil Druckmann defends his character's decision at the end of the first game
Ghost of Yotei protagonist Atsu overlooking Mount Yotei
Ghost of Yotei will let you cut loose with dual katanas, ōdachi, and more new weapons when it launches this year, PlayStation confirms
heat
Heat director Michael Mann says the first draft of his sequel script is finished and handed in to Warner Bros.
Final Fantasy 9
Final Fantasy 9 gets website celebrating 25th anniversary with hints of "various projects," leaving fans of the JRPG hopeful for the long-rumored remake
Karl Urban and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in The Boys season 4
The Boys showrunner offers big update on season 5 while teasing "brilliant scripts" for Soldier Boy spin-off
Alan Cummings as Nightcrawler in X2: X-Men United
22 years after playing Nightcrawler, X-Men star Alan Cumming reacts to Avengers: Doomsday casting news in the most iconic way
Death Stranding 2
Death Stranding 2 inches ever closer to completion as Hideo Kojima says sound mixing is finally finished just 3 months before release
StarCraft 2: Wings of Liberty box art.
Following whispers of a StarCraft revival at Blizzard, 4 game companies are reportedly in competition to secure publishing rights and develop new games in the series