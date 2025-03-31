Starfield could release on PS5 with a second expansion this year according to Xbox insiders, but it was reportedly originally meant to launch with Shattered Space

Even before Microsoft officially confirmed that Xbox games would be coming to other platforms (with the initial batch of Hi-Fi Rush, Grounded, Pentiment, and Sea of Thieves ), Starfield arriving on PS5 has been a persistent rumor. But even though we've got Indiana Jones and the Great Circle , Forza Horizon 5 , and Doom: The Dark Ages coming to PlayStation over the course of the next couple of months, there's still no word on Bethesda's latest RPG making the jump (although Phil Spencer hasn't ruled it out ).

According to The Verge editor Tom Warren during an appearance on The Xbox Two podcast , Starfield on PS5 was originally meant to have already happened. Warren says, "They were originally going to do it with that expansion, and then I don't know what happened there," referring to the Starfield Shattered Space expansion that launched in September 2024. The game is set to get a second expansion this year, according to Todd Howard , which led the podcast to theorize it could launch alongside a PS5 release, with Warren saying, "They have been working on it for a while, so it should be ready."

Later in the podcast, the conversation headed to the other big 'Xbox on other platforms' rumor, of Halo: The Master Chief Collection appearing on Nintendo Switch and PS5. However, Warren says that that might not actually be the case when Halo arrives on other systems. Warren adds, "I don't know if it's going to be [the] collection," to which the Xbox Two co-host Rand al Thor 19 asks, "not like the collection as it exists right now?" Warren responds by saying, "I wouldn't think of it [as] every game" before retreating somewhat by saying, "[that's] probably the most I can say on it."

Warren did somewhat hint at what it could be by mentioning, "you remember I reported on the CE stuff" which refers to a rumored remake of the original Halo: Combat Evolved . So, perhaps Xbox and PC will remain the sole places you can play every Master Chief adventure for the time being (as well as ODST and Reach, which is a tragedy for PlayStation-only players because ODST rips).

Bethesda recently reassured fans that the studio has "a lot of exciting things planned" for Starfield this year.