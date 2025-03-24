Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's PS5 release looks like it might be revealed today as Bethesda teases an announcement: "Keep eyes here"

News
By published

The game was previously confirmed to be arriving on PS5 this spring

Bethesda
(Image credit: Bethesda)

Heads up, Indiana Jones fans – Bethesda is teasing some kind of announcement for today, and it seems pretty likely that we might finally be getting Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's PS5 release date.

In a tweet posted yesterday, Bethesda makes it pretty obvious that something related to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is being announced today. "Keep eyes here tomorrow," the developer writes, sharing an image of actor Troy Baker. Just in case there was any doubt about what this is about, the alternative text of the image states: "Troy Baker (who plays Indy in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle) is seen sitting in a mysterious room."

It's been known for some time that Indy's latest adventure will be arriving on PS5 at some point this spring, but earlier this month, reliable leaker Billbil-kun claimed that it's specifically gearing up to launch on April 17. This claim surfaced around the same time as the PS5 version getting an ESRB rating, too.

Just to add even more fuel to the fire, it's worth noting that almost three hours before Bethesda posted its latest teaser, the same leaker stated that the PS5 release would be announced today. It's worth taking any unofficial leaks with a pinch of salt – there's still a chance that Bethesda could throw us all for a loop and announce something else Indy-related, like a new update or even a line of limited edition hats. However, considering that we're now comfortably into the game's spring release window, even leaks aside, it seems more likely than not that PS5 owners are finally going to be given their moment.

In our Indiana Jones and the Great Circle review, we gave the game a full five stars, so needless to say it'll be worth picking up on PS5 if you've not played it already.

Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
News Writer

I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

